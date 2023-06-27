Mrs. Frances Delores Chappell Published 4:23 pm Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Mrs. Frances Delores Chappell, age 84, passed away on Sunday, June 18, 2023 at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center.

Born January 10, 1939 in Center Point in Webster County, she was a daughter of the late Edmund Dillard and the late Lois Black Dillard.

Mrs. Chappell was a homemaker, a loving wife and mother, and attended the University of Georgia. She was a member of Hebron Baptist Church. She and her husband, Jack, celebrated their 63rd wedding anniversary on June 12 of this year.

She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Jack T. Chappell; one son, Jay Chappell (Jessica); and two grandchildren: Pierce Chappell and Talley Chappell.

Funeral services were held at 11:00 AM on Friday, June 23, at Hebron Baptist Church, with Rev. Ron Perry and Rev. Jim Eubanks officiating. Mike English provided musical accompaniment.

Burial followed in Hebron Baptist Church Cemetery. The following gentlemen served as pallbearers: Scott Chappell, Jeff Kleckley, Brad Kleckley, John Clark, Mark Israel, Aaron Cosby, Billy Black, and Ronnie Mills.

For those wishing to do so, memorial contributions are suggested to a charity of one’s choice.

