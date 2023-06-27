Mrs. Patsy Ruth Short Medlock Published 4:26 pm Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Mrs. Patsy Ruth Short Medlock, age 85, passed away on June 11, 2023 at her beloved home in Plains, Georgia.

Funeral services were held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, June 17, at Hebron Baptist Church with Rev. Jim Eubanks, Rev. Josh Speir, and Rev. Patrick Taylor officiating with Jen Buchanan and Mike English providing musical accompaniment. Interment followed in Hebron Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Ron Perry officiating. The following gentlemen served as pallbearers: Randy Short, Chan Short, Alan Johnson, Justin Johnson, Steve Short, Hal Israel, Mark Israel, and Charles Israel.

Patsy, affectionately known as “Sally Gal” by her husband, “Momma” “Mother” “Tootsie” by the Girls and Ken, and “Nanny” by her grandchildren was born January 21, 1938 in Sumter County. She was the proud daughter of the late Clarence B. Short and the late Ruth Lee Turner Short.Patsy attended and graduated from Plains High School where she played basketball, cheered on the Buffaloes, and met her one true love, Pat. They quickly commenced their love story on June 4th, 1955, which just so happened to be the weekend following her high school graduation. She briefly, but notably worked at the Manhattan Shirt Company prior to becoming a full-time homemaker, mother, and cherished grandmother.

In the early years of marriage, Patsy enjoyed traveling to square dances with Pat and other young couples. Always a social butterfly and sometimes referred to as Chatty Cathy, Patsy never met a stranger. Alongside her husband, Patsy established and grew Medlock Farms throughout the duration of her marriage. Their honest partnership and steadfast commitment to building a life worth being proud of manifested in their family and personal Heaven on Earth at Magnolia Springs. Although she never learned to swim, she enjoyed sitting out with her children and later grandchildren watching them enjoy memorable summers beside her pool. Patsy often referred to her home as the Do Drop Inn where she relished in daily afternoon coffee and conversation with her family. Patsy delighted in watching her children and grandchildren play ball, summer trips to the beach with family, and anytime spent with her grands and great-grands.

Patsy was known for her quick and keen wit, dictating wisdom, and superiority over the cast iron skillet. The Atlanta Braves, Snickers, and a CoCola were just a few of Patsy’s favorite things. She found invariable and pure joy serving up a hot, Southern meal to a table full of her family. Her grandchildren were always made to feel exceptional, especially with her radio requests for birthday songs. Above all else, Patsy loved the Lord and her pew at Hebron Baptist Church where she was a lifelong and faithful member.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 67 years, Pat Smith Medlock; by a brother, Lawrence Lee “Jack” Short; and by former son-in-law Gregory Lavonne Speir.

She is survived by her children: Kenneth William Medlock, Molly Medlock Speir, Polly Medlock Martin (Arthur), and Patty Medlock Webb (Jonathan); grandchildren: Benjamin Martin (Maranda), Mandy Speir Taylor (Patrick), Cassie Martin (Justin Minich), Joshua Speir (Danielle), Will Webb (Erin), Callie Martin (Kevin Broderick), and Sara Dixon (Cameron); great-grandchildren: Lyla Taylor, Samuel Taylor, Emalyn Taylor, Madeline Taylor, Adara Martin, Amelie Minich, Ezekiel Speir, Lily Rose Speir, Katelyn Speir, Karis Speir, Turner Webb, Wade Webb, Audren McGowan, and Thomas Dixon; brother, William Clarence “Bobo” Short (Nancy); sister, Peggy Short Israel (Harold); brother-in-law, Wade Medlock (Jodie); sisters-in-law, Nancy Jo Alston and Frances Short; and caregivers: Linda Tyson and Shala Reese.

The family would like to express their sincere appreciation for the quick response of Eric Bryant and the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, as well as Jerry Harmon and the Sumter County Fire and Rescue Team.

