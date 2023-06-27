Sybil H. Crawford Published 4:20 pm Tuesday, June 27, 2023

We are sad to announce the passing of our Mother, , at the age of 97, on June 22, 2023. She was surrounded by her loved ones after a battle with a lengthy illness. She was born in Macon, Georgia on December 3, 1925 to Judge Eugene Horne and Velda Horne. She was preceded in death by her sister Barbara, brother Gene, and husband Tim. She attended San Jose Episcopal Church, loved her garden, and helping all of the grandchildren with their English grammar and homework. She attributed her lengthy life to a diet of snickers, hot dogs and coca-cola. She is survived by her daughters: Gail Harrison and Shirley Crawford Carmichael, and sons in law, John and Jack. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Lisa Atkinson and her husband Jody, Douglas Allen Bell and his wife Anna, Leslie Harrison Freer and her husband Ben, and Jenny Harrison; and her great grandchildren: Dylan Gall, Drew Atkinson, and Henry Harrison Freer, plus many nieces and nephews. She will forever be in our hearts and memory. Her funeral will be a private ceremony in Americus, Georgia with only close family members present. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.hancockfuneralhomeinc.com