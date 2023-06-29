Area Beat Report June 28, 2023
Published 2:49 pm Thursday, June 29, 2023
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Carter, Rammera Sommione (In Jail), 17, Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers/Criminal Trespass
- Denmark, Deundra Monique (Bonded Out), 32, DUI-Alcohol/Failure to Maintain Lane/Seat Belt Violation/Failure to have license on person/Failure to obey stop sign
- Dice, Kewyata Lasha (Bonded Out), 33, Obstructing of officers
- Jackson, Tommy Jimique (In Jail), 27, Criminal Attempt to commit a felony/Marijuana possession less than an oz.
- Wilkerson, Eddie Lee (In Jail), 71, DUI-Drugs and Alcohol/Hit and Run, Duty of Driver to stop at scene of accident
- Williams, Neil Pedro (In Jail), 47, Public Indecency
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
6/28
- 412 N Bond St. Apt. A at 3:49 a.m., Suspicious Person
- GA Hwy 45 N at 3:52 a.m., Suicide Threat
- GA Hwy 49 N at MM 23 at 4:08 a.m., Livestock in Road
- GA Hwy 27 E and Overlook Rd. at 4:22 a.m., Accident Involving Deer
- 321 Lacross Rd. Lot 37 at 7:10 a.m., Battery – Family Violence first offense
- 112 Oakbridge Dr. at 8:50 a.m., Civil Matter
- 106 Arcidian St. at 12:12 p.m., Damage to Property
- 458 Shiloh Rd. at 12:24 p.m., Assist Another Agency
- Sumter County Courthouse at 4:09 p.m., Public Indecency – first or second offense
- US Hwy 280 West at GA Hwy 49 South at 6:36 p.m., Accident with injuries
- 300 block of Tallent Store Rd. at 8:04 p.m., Accident Involving Deer
- 114 Briar Patch Circle at 8:14 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 121 Packing House Rd. at 8:26 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 110 US Hwy 280 W at 9:41 p.m., Traffic Stop/Verbal Warning regarding child restraint
- 100 Easy St. at 10:56 p.m., 911 Hangup
- County Hwy 45 and GA Hwy 30 at 5:23 a.m., Roadway Blocked
- Hwy 49 N at 5:38 a.m., Suspicious Person