SGTC students eligible to apply for Governor’s paid internship for fall Published 1:54 pm Thursday, June 29, 2023

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – South Georgia Technical College students are eligible to apply for a paid internship as part of the Governor’s Internship Program for Fall 2023. The internship is open to currently enrolled college students including technical college students enrolled in any major.

Selected students will work at the Georgia State Capitol (206 Washington Street SW, Atlanta, GA 30334) in-person beginning on Wednesday, August 16, 2023 through Friday, December 22, 2023. Individuals can apply at: https://gov.georgia.gov/governors-internship-program/internship-application.

To be considered for the internship, students must meet the following requirements, be currently enrolled in a college or university or no more than one-year past graduation; have a 3.0 GPA or higher; and must be a Georgia resident or attending/attended a Georgia college, university, or law school.

The deadline to apply for the Fall 2023 internship is the end of day Friday, July 28th, 2023. For more information contact the intern coordinator at interns@georgia.gov.