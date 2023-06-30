8U Kings come from behind to defeat Warriors in DHBC Summer Basketball League play Published 1:59 pm Friday, June 30, 2023

AMERICUS – The exciting action of the Dwight Harris Boys Club summer basketball league continues to take place at the Ninth Grade Academy and the action on Thursday, June 29, was no exception.

The first game of the day between the 8U Warriors and Kings was a defensive struggle for most of the contest, but the Kings were able to come from behind and defeat the Warriors 16-13. Noriel Williams scored 10 points to lead the Kings in scoring and Easton Posey led the Warriors with seven.

The second game, which involved the 14U Kings and Lakers, was a fast paced, back and forth affair. However, the Kings jumped out to a double-digit lead in the second half and went on to win by the score of 56-46.

Jermaine Curry led the victorious Kings with 28 points and Tyran Smith led the Lakers with 14.

The third game of the day featured two boys’ teams from the 17U Division: the Clippers and the Knicks. In this fast-paced, back and forth contest, the Clippers jumped out to a 29-22 lead at halftime and maintained their lead for the remainder of the game en route to a 64-54 victory. Michael Terry led the Clippers in scoring with 21 points and Jaydon Dunning led the Knicks with 18.