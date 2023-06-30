Adderley named Assistant to Vice President Student Affairs Published 1:25 pm Friday, June 30, 2023

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – Peiare Adderley of Oglethorpe has joined South Georgia Technical College as the full-time Administrative Assistant to Eulish Kinchens, Vice President of Student Affairs. He will be located on the SGTC Americus campus.

“On behalf of everyone at South Georgia Technical College, I would like to welcome Peiare Adderley to the college as a full-time employee,” said South Georgia Technical College President Dr. John Watford. “We are very pleased that he chose to return to his alma mater to continue his professional career.

Adderley attended South Georgia Technical College in 2016 and earned a certificate in the Business Administrative Technology Program. He also received the SGTC Student of Excellence. He is also a graduate of Macon County High School.

The computer-literate, quick-learning and energetic professions has over nine years of working experience including management, administrative, customer service, and warehouse. He maintains a high-level customer satisfaction by effectively managing customer request, needs, and concerns.

He has worked as the procurement specialist for the Flint Area Housing Authority of Montezuma, Amazon in Macon, GA, the City of Oglethorpe as a Utility Billing Clerk, Dairy Manager of the Piggly Wiggly in Oglethorpe and as Church Bursar in Oglethorpe.

As the Administrative Assistant to the Vice President of Student Affairs, Adderley will be performing a variety of tasks and assignments associated with support functions for the Vice President of Student Affairs including monitoring and maintaining supplies and equipment, entering data from forms, records, and reports, coordinating meetings and management activities, participating in special tasks, and all other duties as assigned.