South Georgia Tech names assistant men’s basketball coach Published 12:33 pm Wednesday, July 5, 2023

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – South Georgia Technical College President Dr. John Watford announced former New Mexico State University Women’s Basketball Director of Basketball Operations George Ross, Jr., has joined the Jets as the assistant coach for men’s intercollegiate basketball team for the 2023-2024 season.

“We are very fortunate to have Ross associated with our college and basketball program,” said SGTC President Watford. “He has experience at the collegiate and the secondary levels. I think the experience and knowledge he brings to the college and to the athletic program will be a definite asset.”

Ross served as the New Mexico State University Women’s Basketball Director of Basketball Operations Division I program this past year. He handled all aspects of the daily operations of the basketball program including game and practice scheduling, travel accommodations and monitored academic success.

Prior to joining New Mexico State University, Ross was the Dean of Students for the Topeka Public Schools. He assisted with the men’s basketball program and also taught integrated computer applications. Ross taught and assisted with athletics at Timber Creek High School in the Orange County Public Schools and at the Atchison Public Schools in addition to Benedictine College. He has also worked with recreational facilities in addition to his secondary and post-secondary experience.

As the SGTC assistant coach for the men’s intercollege basketball team, Ross will report to Jets head coach Chris Ballauer and an athletic director to be named later. He will be responsible for assisting with the coaching, recruiting, scheduling opponents, and training while adhering to the national, state, and local sport guidelines. He will also have other college duties based on his credentials and work experience and be expected to represent SGTC in a professional manner.

The Jets qualified for the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) national tournament in the 2021 – 2022 season under first year head coach Chris Ballauer. That year, the Jets won the GCAA Conference Tournament by upsetting Georgia Highlands 78 – 70 in overtime to earn the right to advance to the NJCAA National Tournament in Hutchinson, KS for the third time in the history of the program. The Jets lost to the South Plains Texans of Texas in the first round of the national tournament. They finished the season with a 22 – 12 record and were ranked 19th in the nation. Last season the Jets were 5 – 11 and 8 – 22 overall. They finished seventh in the GCAA regular season and qualified for the NJCAA Regional XVII tournament where they lost to second-seeded South Georgia State College.