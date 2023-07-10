GSW Alumni Association names new officers, board members and lifetime members Published 2:28 pm Monday, July 10, 2023

By Sydney Scott

AMERICUS – The Georgia Southwestern State University Alumni Association recently elected new officers for the 2023-2025 term. Andrea Ingram ’91, ’94, ’15 will serve as the incoming president with Ryan Garnto ’13 serving as vice-chair and Cheryl Fletcher ’93 as treasurer.

Having led the organization for two years, Amy Benton ’90 will continue to serve on the board, adopting her past president title as well as a long list of accomplishments and accolades.

“I am truly honored to have had the opportunity to lead this incredible alumni board,” stated Benton. “We have accomplished so much the last 2 years and have had lots of fun doing it! I am excited for the future of the Alumni Association and leave the board in great hands with the new president, Andrea Ingram. GSW will always hold a special place in my heart, and I look forward to serving as immediate past president next year on the board.”

Two long-serving board members earning Lifetime Board Member status include Dwayne Myles ’02 and Kathleen Lang Tucker ’00. Both served on the board from 2013 through this year, with Tucker serving as president of the board from 2019 to 2021. Lifetime board membership is extended to those board members who have rendered faithful and committed service for a period of ten years to the Board of Directors of the Alumni Association.

Additionally, there were seven new members elected to the board of directors: Mark Blalock, Billy Bolton, Timothy Brooks, Jonathan Hobbs, Renee Mays, Robert Moss and Katherine Tondee.

“I am excited about the new members joining our board,” stated Ingram. “They will be assets to our board dynamic and will bring various skillsets to the table. I also appreciate Amy Benton’s leadership and have learned so much from her this year. She – and Kathleen Tucker before her – set examples that have laid a strong foundation for the Alumni Association, and I hope to continue that trend moving forward.”

Mark Blalock ’95,‘03 holds a Bachelor and a Master of Business Administration from GSW where he was a member of Kappa Sigma Fraternity, the O-Team, the School of Business honor society and Chief Host. He currently serves on the advisory board for GSW’s College of Business and Computing and has taught Principles of Management at the University. Blalock has always been a supporter of GSW and assists with mock interviews for and speaks to business students throughout the year. He serves as vice president, Supply Chain, at TCI Powder Coatings in Ellaville, Ga. and is the proud father to two children: Samantha, who graduated from GSW in May 2023, and Bryce who is a current GSW student.

Billy Bolton ’13 earned a Bachelor of Business Administration from GSW, majoring in human resources. As a brother of the Kappa Sigma fraternity, he is actively involved with its alumni, is eager to give back to GSW and is always recruiting students to attend the University. Bolton is a sales representative with the Flint Ag & Turf Division of Flint Equipment Company in Americus, Ga. He and his wife Jamie reside in Leesburg, Ga. with their two children.

Tim Brooks ‘17 holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in accounting from GSW and is a certified public accountant. He is employed by TISHCO Properties as construction accountant. Brooks worked full-time while earning his degree and has a great perspective regarding the online degree programs offered by GSW, offering a unique viewpoint that will be critical with the increasing number of students seeing online degree programs. He has been a supporter of the University and the alumni legacy scholarship. Brooks and his wife Kristen reside in Valdosta, Ga. and have been frequent attendees of alumni engagement events.

Jonathan Hobbs, DScIT, ’17 holds a Bachelor of Science in information technology (IT) from GSW, a master’s in IT and just earned a Doctor of Science in information technology in May 2023. He is currently the manager of IT and faculty support for GSW’s College of Business and Computing, a member of Canes 360, attends numerous alumni engagement events and has traveled with GSW alumni and friends on two international trips. Hobbs resides in Americus, Ga. and can be found at numerous events on campus, often shooting drone footage used as promotional video for a number of departments and the campus as a whole. He also supports GSW through giving and helps market alumni engagement events to fellow alumni in his age bracket, as well as older alumni with whom he has a connection.

Renee Mays, EdD, ’89,’92,’93 is a triple Cane, having earned Bachelor, Master, and Specialist degrees in early childhood education. She is a member of Delta Sigma Theta sorority. Mays is employed by the Sumter County Board of Education, serving as principal of the Sumter County Primary School, and was recognized in 2018 as a Distinguished Lee County High School Alumni Class of 2018. She is a board member for the Lake Blackshear Regional Library and is very active in the community.

Robert Moss, DDM, ‘76 holds a Bachelor of Science in biology from GSW before receiving his Doctor of Dental Medicine degree in 1980 from the Medical College of Georgia and a certificate in the specialty of Orthodontics in 1989. He is a brother in the Sigma Chi fraternity and remains active in the alumni chapter. He has spent the last 30 years dedicating his time within the community through many civic, professional, and church activities and committees. He has also contributed significantly to the dental community on a state and national level through leadership roles in the Georgia Dental Association, American Dental Association, American Association of Orthodontists, and Diplomates of the American Board of Orthodontics. Moss resides in Albany, Ga. with his wife Marianne. They raised three girls over the course of their 40-year marriage and have three grandchildren.

Katherine Dieckmann Tondee ’14 earned a Bachelor of Business Administration from GSW, where she majored in marketing. While at GSW, she was a Zephyr student tour guide, a member of Kappa Delta sorority, and was a Gator Girl. She has a passion for GSW and for Americus. Tondee is currently employed in inside sales for OEM Lighting and resides in Newnan, Ga. She is married to GSW alumnus Christopher ’14 and they are the proud parents of two sons.

“I am so excited to welcome the newest board members and to continue the great work accomplished by the Alumni Association through the engagement of our growing alumni base,” stated Angela Smith in the Office of Alumni Affairs. “I look forward to what the future brings in building those relationships with alumni and connecting them with their alma mater.”

Board members are nominated and voted on by current members. Their two-year term will begin July 1, 2023. A board orientation and planning retreat is scheduled for August 5 and will include an opportunity for board members to assemble welcome bags to be distributed to all incoming freshmen during Move-In Day on August 11.