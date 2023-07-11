Makayla Clark Wins SGTC Cosmetology Hairstyling Contest Published 2:50 pm Tuesday, July 11, 2023

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – Makayla Clark of Americus earned first place honors in the recent hairstyling competition among Cosmetology students at South Georgia Technical College in Americus. Clark emerged as the winner among 17 students who showed off their skills using live models. Second place honors went to Zoe Holland of Cusseta. Maci Devane of Ellaville claimed the third-place prize.

Judging the competition were Sam Willis of Sheer Reflections Hair Salon, Deborah Johnson of DJ’s Beauty Salon, and Jessakeetha Maddox of Shears Hair Salon. Maddox also serves as the Nail Tech instructor at SGTC.

Students in the competition were free to create any desired hairstyle. The judges used the international 30-point rating system to determine the winners.

“My competition is an opportunity for my students to show off their talents,” said SGTC Cosmetology instructor Dorothea Lusane-McKenzie. “My students are very skilled and talented. I love teaching them and letting them know all the opportunities that our career offers.”

South Georgia Technical College is currently registering students for fall semester. Cosmetology is one of over 200 programs of study available leading to an associate degree, diploma, or technical certificate of credit. Apply now at www.southgatech.edu. Classes begin August 17.