SGTC hosting Aviation Open House and Car Show Saturday, July 22 Published 2:18 pm Tuesday, July 11, 2023

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – Two big free events will be held at South Georgia Technical College on Saturday, July 22, 2023. The annual South Georgia Technical College Father’s Day Car Show originally set for Saturday, June 17, was rescheduled until Saturday, July 22 due to the threat of severe weather. And now the SGTC Aviation Maintenance Open House will be held on that same day from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

“This is a great opportunity for the community to come out to South Georgia Technical College and enjoy the car show and also take a tour of the SGTC Aviation Maintenance Department,” said SGTC President Dr. John Watford.

SGTC admissions officials will be on hand at both events and prospective students and their parents who are interested in a tour of the campus are also welcome to attend. SGTC offers over 200 associate degree, diploma, and technical certificate of credit programs as well as the “complete college experience” with on-campus housing and nationally ranked academics, student activities, and intercollegiate athletics.

For more information about the Car Show, contact SGTC Motorsports Vehicle Technology instructor Kevin Beaver at (229) 931-2578 or jbeaver@southgatech.edu. SGTC is still taking applications for the event and prizes will be awarded in a number of categories. The event is free to the public and lunch will be provided.

The SGTC Aviation Maintenance Open House will also begin at 10 a.m. and continue through 2 p.m. with a free lunch. SGTC Aviation Maintenance Lead Instructor Victoria Herron and her staff along with current and prospective students are urged to attend. For more information, contact Victoria Herron at vherron@southgatech.edu.

South Georgia Technical College is currently registering students for Fall semester. The first registration is set for Tuesday , July 18 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Open Center. Students who are interested in on-campus housing are encouraged to attend this registration. Another registration will be held on August 15. Fall classes start, August 17. It is not too late to apply. Visit www.southgatech.edu and click on Apply Now. Financial Aid is also available.