GSW Lady Hurricanes release 2023 women’s soccer schedule Published 1:51 pm Thursday, July 13, 2023

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – Third-year head coach Kerry Edwards and the Georgia Southwestern State women’s soccer team finalized their 2023 schedule with 17 matches, including eight to be played at Hurricane Field. GSW will start four of their eight home contests under the lights with starts at 7 p.m.

The Lady Hurricanes open their season with consecutive home dates starting with Albany State on Aug. 31. Opening night will include the annual “Under the Lights” promotion with a pre-match street party adjacent to the field and a post-match fireworks show. Valdosta State visits Americus for the first time in program history on Sept. 2. It will be just the second meeting between the in-state schools and the first since 2011.

GSW hits the road for a pair of away games to play Florida Southern on Sept. 8 and Rollins College on Sept. 10 before returning home to host North Georgia in the Peach Belt Conference opener on Sept. 16. The Lady Hurricanes then turn around and travel to Albany, Ga. to complete the season series against Albany State on Sept. 20. GSW has back-to-back home matches Georgia College and State University on Sept. 23 and Saint Leo on Sept. 27.

The Lady Hurricanes follow the short home stand with a two-match road trip starting with Lander University on Sept. 30. and Talladega College on Oct. 4. GSW will have a tough October slate five of their eight contests on the road including 2022 Peach Belt Conference Tournament champion Flagler College. GSW ends the year on a three game road stint starting with Bob Jones University on Oct. 21, Middle Georgia on Oct. 25 before concluding the regular season at USC Beaufort on Oct. 28.