Danyel Tobias named SGTC Administrative Services Director Published 1:15 pm Friday, July 14, 2023

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – Danyel Tobias of Cordele has been selected as the Administrative Services Director for South Georgia Technical College, announced SGTC President Dr. John Watford recently. Tobias will report to SGTC Vice President of Administrative Services Lea Coe.

Tobias is currently serving as the Financial Aid Technician and Bookstore Manager at South Georgia Technical College. She has been with the college for four years. She began her career at SGTC as a Financial Aid Specialist in 2019 and later took over the duties as the bookstore manager. She worked predominately on the Crisp County Campus.

In addition to her position at South Georgia Technical College, Tobias has also worked with the Financial Aid Office at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College as well as with Cracker Barrel and Drexel Chemical Company in Cordele.

“Danyel Tobias has been an integral part of South Georgia Tech and the financial aid department for the past five years,” said President Watford. “I look forward to continuing to work with her in her new capacity. Her experience in purchasing for the bookstore and working with financial aid as well as the college’s overall accounting processes will be useful to her in her new position.”

As the Administrative Services Director, Tobias will be responsible for the supervision and oversite for procurement, accounts payable, asset management, bookstore operations, insurance, budget/grant reviews, inventory control, and financial reporting. She will also assign, plan, and direct activities to ensure the maximum efficiency on a continuous basis according to established procedures. She will be responsible for reviewing and approving expense accounts, leave request, travel requests and monitoring and evaluating the activities of personnel to ensure compliance with TCSG policy manual and department procedures.

Tobias is a graduate of Abraham Baldwin Agriculture College in Tifton with a Bachelor of Agriculture, Agribusiness. She is also securing a Master of Education in Student Affairs in Higher Education from the University of West Alabama. Danyel is engaged to Daniel Reid and has a four-year old son, Toby Reid.