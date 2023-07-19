SGTC Cosmetology Students Participate in Hair-Coloring Class Published 5:23 pm Wednesday, July 19, 2023

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – The South Georgia Technical College Cosmetology program recently hosted a hair-coloring class presented by Frederick Bryant, distributor for Influance Hair Care and Styling Products, and colorist/hairstylist Angela Lundy. SGTC instructor trainee Hope Glover coordinated the event, and cosmetology student Kadarica Hoston volunteered as the model for the demonstration.

The hair-coloring class was part of an ongoing effort by the cosmetology program, under the guidance of instructor Dorothea Lusane McKenzie, to provide students exposure to an array of skills, products, and services they may offer as licensed cosmetologists. In this class, students learned about the coloring process, color correction, products offered by Influance, and more.

Students in the SGTC Cosmetology program are encouraged to learn about and explore various processes to find their niche. In order to help them prepare for successful careers, instructors in the program also work to keep students up to date on the evolution of cosmetology as times, fashions, and client demands change.

In addition to hair cutting, styling, and coloring, cosmetology students at SGTC take classes in nail care, skin care, and more. They also learn the business side of cosmetology including salon management so they have the knowledge and skills required to become successful entrepreneurs in the field.

Learn more about the cosmetology program at www.southgatech.edu. South Georgia Technical College offers over 200 programs leading to an associate degree, diploma, or technical certificate of credit. Apply online today. Fall semester begins August 17.