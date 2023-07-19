South Georgia Tech students to benefit from HOPE changes Published 5:00 pm Wednesday, July 19, 2023

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – New and existing qualified students enrolling at South Georgia Technical College this Fall will have 100% of their tuition covered thanks to the expansion of the HOPE (Helping Outstanding Pupils Educationally) Grants and Scholarships” said South Georgia Technical College President Dr. John Watford, who also reminded individuals SGTC provides students with the use of textbooks at no cost.

“The new HOPE changes combined with the use of textbooks at no cost could be a game changer,” said President Watford. “I hope individuals will take advantage of these two financial incentives to enroll today in the career program of their choice. South Georgia Tech has a 100% job placement rate for graduates, so it is a win-win proposition.”

South Georgia Technical College has been recognized as the top community college in Georgia for the past four years by Niche.com and Intelligent.com. SGTC offers students the “complete college experience” with on-campus housing and nationally recognized academics, student activities and intercollegiate athletics.

Those attributes combined with the college celebrating its 75th anniversary this year and the HOPE Grant and Scholarship expansion could mean a larger enrollment for the college this fall.

“We have a very rich history,” said President Watford. “South Georgia Tech opened in 1948 and since that time it has continued to provide the best in technical and vocational education as well as provided our local communities and Georgia with a well-trained workforce. The expansion of the HOPE funding coupled with the use of textbooks at no cost is a great anniversary gift for students willing to take advantage of these opportunities.”

HOPE originally paid full tuition for all high school graduates, but in later years, cuts were made to the program. Now in its 30th year, HOPE has aided thousands of Georgia students attain a higher education and workforce skills.

The HOPE Grant and Hope Scholarship now will pay full tuition for all qualified high school graduates. Students enrolling in a High Demand Career program will receive an additional $500 which will cover the cost of the $391.00 in fees. To qualify for the HOPE grant, students must have a minimum 2.0 GPA and be enrolled in a diploma or short-term certificate of credit program. The Hope Scholarship is open to degree level students with a 3.0 GPA. The HOPE Career Grant offers students an additional $500 in HOPE funds each semester if they enroll in specific programs that offer students greater career opportunities.

The HOPE Career Programs at South Georgia Technical College have been expanded to include high demand fields such as air conditioning, aviation maintenance, avionics, aircraft structural, automotive, auto collision and repair, basic law enforcement, business technology, commercial truck driving, criminal justice, diesel equipment, drafting, early childhood care and education, electrical construction, electrical systems, electrical line work, electronics, EMT, firefighter/EMSP, industrial systems, motorsports, precision machining and manufacturing, medical assisting, networking specialist, nurse aid, phlebotomy, practical nursing, robotic technician, unmanned aerial systems, and welding and joining technology.

These career fields were spotlighted to help provide a trained workforce for Georgia. By incorporating these educational programs with additional funding, legislators are working to ensure Georgians are qualified to meet the obligations of the jobs available today and in the future.

“We are thrilled with the expansion of the HOPE Grant and Scholarship,” said President Watford. “This is a tremendous opportunity for students enrolling this fall and for individuals who have delayed enrolling because of financial hardships. There is no excuse now.”

To receive the HOPE Career Grant, students must first qualify for the HOPE Grant, which applies to diplomas and certificates only rather than the HOPE Scholarship, which applies to Associate and Bachelor degrees. The HOPE Grant is available for students of any age. A student can attend college part-time and does not have to have a specific high school GPA, but must maintain a cumulative 2.0 GPA after enrolling in college.

The HOPE Career Grant is also available to recipients of the Zell Miller Grant, which, in addition to HOPE Grant requirements, stipulates that students must maintain at least a cumulative 3.5 GPA at the end of each college term.

South Georgia Technical College is currently registering students for Fall Semester. Classes begin August 17. A special registration day is planned for August 15. South Georgia Technical College has a one-stop admissions process that allows students to apply, enroll, and register in the same day. Students also need to apply for financial aid as soon as possible if they have not already done so.

To apply for admission to South Georgia Technical College in Americus call 229.931.2252 or 229.931.2760 or 1.800.928.0283 and in Cordele, call 229.271.4051. Students must complete an application for admission with a non-refundable $25 application fee.

South Georgia Tech currently offers over 200 different associate degree, diploma, and short-term technical certificate of credit classes. Over 550 classes are offered for Fall Semester. Enroll today and get ahead in your chosen career. For more information about South Georgia Technical College and its programs of study, visit the website at: www.southgatech.edu.