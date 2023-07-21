South Georgia Tech waiving application fee from July 22-31 Published 2:26 pm Friday, July 21, 2023

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – South Georgia Technical College will be waiving the application fee for fall semester, July 22 – 31, 2023. Individuals applying online can enter the discount code JULY2023. Fall semester begins August 17.

“This is a great opportunity for students who were undecided about enrolling for Fall semester to go ahead and apply to South Georgia Technical College and have their application fee waived,” said SGTC President Dr. John Watford. “South Georgia Technical College has been ranked as the top community college in Georgia for the fourth consecutive year in a row. The Chronical of Higher Education also lists us with the 11th best graduation rate of any two-year college in the nation, so that combined with the affordability just makes South Georgia Tech a great decision.”

And speaking of affordability, new and existing qualified students enrolling at SGTC this Fall will have 100% of their tuition covered thanks to the expansion of the HOPE (Helping Outstanding Pupils Educationally) Grants and Scholarships. Students enrolling in High Demand Educational Programs will also have the opportunity to earn an additional $500 from the HOPE Career Grant to cover the $391 in fees.

Dr. Watford also highlighted that South Georgia Technical College graduates have a jump start on a great career. “Many of our programs are two years or less in length and we have a near 100% job placement rate. That allows students to enter the workforce earlier and have the types of skills that employers are searching for.”

South Georgia Technical College has on-campus housing and nationally ranked academics, student activities, and intercollegiate athletics to offer students the “complete college experience.” Students have access to over 200 associate degree, diploma, or short-term technical certificate of credit educational programs.

To apply at South Georgia Technical College, visit the website at www.southgatech.edu and click on the Apply Now link. Beginning July 22 – July 31, enter the discount code JULY2023 when asked for payment and the $25 fee will be waived.

For more information contact Admissions Director Candie Walters at 229-931-2299 or cwalters@southgatech.edu.