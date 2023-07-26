Cason takes first place in Best in Show at SGTC car show Published 2:29 pm Wednesday, July 26, 2023

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – Barry Cason took first place in the Best in Show Car category as well as first place in the Best New Car with his 2016 Mustang GT at the South Georgia Technical College Car Show recently. Forty-five entries were on display in front of the SGTC cafeteria near South Georgia Tech Parkway and a large crowd attended. Admission was free and lunch was provided to participants and on-lookers.

Second place in the Best in Show Car category went to Jason Holloway with his 1957 Chevy 210. Holloway also took first place in Best Old Car. Jody Russell was third in the Best in Show with his 1968 Chevy Camaro. He also captured first place in Best New Car with a 2016 Mustang GT.

Bubba Lewis took third place in Best Old Car with a 1993 mustang. In the Best New Car category, Bryan Dover took second place with a 2011 Mustang GT behind Barry Carson. Curtis Dupree was third in that category with a 2018 Mustang.

In the Best Truck category Lowe’s Paint & Body from Macon County took first and second place with his 1972 Chevy C-10 and a 1980’s Chevy C-10. Colby Walls was third in that category with his 2022 Ford Bronco.

Tony Tyson took first place in the Best Motorcycle entry with a 2013 Harley Davidson. Matt Kiley was second with a 2018 Harley Davidson Street Glide and Jeremy Robins was third with his 2017 Harley Davison 883.

Jason Jones captured first in the Best Service category with a 1967 Cadillac Hearse.

To see highlights of the cars entered into the car show visit: https://www.southgatech.edu/photo/sgtc-car-show-held/.

South Georgia Technical College Academic Dean David Finley grilled out and provided free lunch for the participants and onlookers at the event that was headed up by Motorsports Instructor Kevin Beaver and Matthew Burks, John Deere Tech instructor at South Georgia Technical College.

Individuals at the car show also had the opportunity to learn more about the over 200 associate degree, diploma, and technical certificate of credit programs offered at South Georgia Technical College. The college is currently accepting applications for Fall Semester which begins August 17. A registration will be held on Tuesday, August 15 on both the Americus and Crisp County campuses.

For more information about SGTC visit the website at www.southgatech.edu or contact the admissions office at 229-271-4051 in Cordele and 229-931-2760 in Americus.