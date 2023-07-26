SGTC Inducts seven into National Technical Honor Society Published 1:39 pm Wednesday, July 26, 2023

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – South Georgia Technical College (SGTC) recently inducted 7 new members into the college’s chapter of the National Technical Honor Society (NTHS) in recognition of the students’ outstanding academic achievement. The ceremony was held in the John M. Pope Industrial Technology Center on the Americus campus.

Dr. John Watford, President of South Georgia Technical College addressed the inductees and congratulated them on their accomplishment. “You have met the measure of what it takes to be an honor student at South Georgia Tech,” Watford said, “and that is a high benchmark. Congratulations on your success.”

Following Watford’s remarks, SGTC mathematics instructor and NTHS advisor Chester Taylor listed the seven attributes all members of the NTHS share in common: responsibility, scholarship, skill, honesty, citizenship, leadership, and service. Derrick Carson of Butler, a previous NTHS inductee, lit a purple candle to represent each of the seven attributes, and a white candle to represent the guiding light of knowledge.

Taylor then presented each student with a personalized certificate commemorating their induction into the National Technical Honor Society.

The students honored were: Andrew Daniel of Thomaston, Aviation Maintenance Technology; Melissa Grantham of Ellaville, Criminal Justice Technology; Joseph Jolly of Gordonsville, TN, Electrical Systems Technology; Zackary Mincey of Buena Vista, Welding and Joining Technology; Blake Oliver of Talbotton, Aviation Maintenance Technology; Jamie Rowland of Preston, Welding and Joining Technology; and Adriana Szuch of Fayetteville, Welding and Joining Technology.

The National Technical Honor Society honors the achievements of students within workforce education, provides scholarships to encourage the pursuit of higher education, and cultivates excellence in today’s highly competitive workforce.

South Georgia Technical College offers opportunities for excellence in over 200 degree, diploma, and technical certificate of credit programs. Learn more about all the programs SGTC offers at www.southgatech.edu, and apply now to enroll for fall semester. Classes begin August 17.