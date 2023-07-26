SGTC Nail Tech Program Open for Fall Enrollment Published 2:53 pm Wednesday, July 26, 2023

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – he South Georgia Technical College Nail Tech Program in Americus is now accepting new students for fall enrollment. Previously part of the Cosmetology program, SGTC now offers a stand-alone Nail Tech technical certificate of credit (TCC) on the Americus campus.

Instructor Jessakeetha Maddox will guide students from an introductory class through to instruction on salon management. Maddox is a licensed Cosmetologist, Hair Stylist/Nail Technician, and owner of Shears Hair Salon in Americus. She is a 2014 graduate of the SGTC Cosmetology program and returned in 2018 to earn her Cosmetology Instructor Certification.

A 19-semester hour program which takes three semesters to complete, Nail Tech program classes include instruction on manicures and pedicures, acrylic nail sets, the dip powder system, gel nails, and more. Classes will be held Monday-Friday from 8:00 a.m. until noon.

Deeper in the fall semester, students will be available by appointment to provide nail services to members of the community. Details will be announced at a later date.

The Nail Tech TCC is approved for the Federal Pell Grant program for undergraduate students who display exceptional financial need and have not earned a bachelor’s, graduate, or professional degree.

For more information on the program, email Jessakeetha.Maddox@southgatech.edu.

South Georgia Technical College offers over 200 programs leading to an associate degree, diploma, or technical certificate of credit. Fall registration is August 15, and classes begin August 18. Apply now at www.southgatech.edu.