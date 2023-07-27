Ann Way Bass Published 8:45 am Thursday, July 27, 2023

Ann Way Bass peacefully rejoined her husband and daughter in heaven on July 19, 2023 while surrounded by family. A loving wife, mother, and grandmother, she was born in 1933 in Savannah, GA. At the age of nineteen, she married her husband, a US Air Force pilot. Together with their children they traveled the world, living in Libya and Spain before they were given orders to return stateside. They lived in Syracuse, NY before moving to Georgia and finally settling down permanently in Americus where she lived for 53 years.

She is preceded in death by her husband MAJ Ezekiel P. Bass Jr. (USAF Ret.) and her daughter Deborah Allen. She is survived by her son Ezekiel/Kiel Bass (Ginny), her daughter Robbie Cordell (Billy), and step-son Joseph Burdeshaw (Cathy, deceased); 11 grandchildren: Sheryl Denly (Greg), Zack Slappey, Jake Allen (Leanne), Lee Allen, Zeke Bass (Megan), Shannon Steele (Andy), Jocelyn Mashburn (Matt, deceased), Megan Day (Jonathan), Jeffrey Burdeshaw (Lisa), Jon Burdeshaw (Amy), and Jodi Burdeshaw; 23 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren.

When she wasn’t a full-time homemaker, Ann worked in healthcare, civil service, and then retired as a rural mail carrier for the USPS. Her experience working in healthcare led to a lifelong fascination with modern medicine and what the human body is capable of, and she loved to ask her doctors a myriad of questions about new medicines and procedures that she had read about to satisfy that fascination.

Ann was a wonderful cook and enjoyed playing bridge, listening to music, reading, and especially late summer thunderstorms where she would sit on the porch and watch whenever she could in wonder as God lit up the sky.

As the family matriarch, family was always the most important thing to her and her blue eyes lit up whenever she saw or spoke about her children or grandchildren. Whether it was a broken bone, a broken heart, or a broken spirit; she could heal up any of her loved ones with a good meal and a good hug.

Ann was sweetly sassy and had gumption in gallons, but her loving demeanor could calm any storm and whoever sought out her guidance was greatly rewarded for doing so. Her soft voice, gentle touch, and sweet temperament could comfort any pain, and she will be missed greatly by all those that were able to love and be loved by her.

A ceremony will be held at the Andersonville National Historic site on July 31 at 10 AM where she will be laid to rest with her husband, MAJ Ezekiel P. Bass Jr. USAF, retired.

Rest easy blue eyes… we have it from here.