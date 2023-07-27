Former GSW All-American Vincent Norrman captures first PGA Tour victory Published 1:50 pm Thursday, July 27, 2023

From Staff Reports

NICHOLASVILLE, KY — Former Georgia Southwestern State University All-American Vincent Norrman recently won the 2023 Barbasol Championship at the par 72 7,328-yard Keene Trace Golf Club to claim his first PGA TOUR victory.

Norrman, a PGA TOUR rookie, finished in a first place tie on the final day (July 16) and had to compete in a one-hole playoff to determine the winner. The playoff and 18th hole was a par 4. Norrman parred the hole and his opponent bogied. Norman climbed 53 spots over the tournament and climbed one spot on the final day and shot a six-under par earning his first professional win.

With the win, Norrman is the first GSW golfer to win a professional tournament. The Stockholm, Sweden native shot a 22-under par 266 in the tournament, birdied seven holes and only bogied one hole the entire event.

Norrman starred for the Hurricanes from 2017-20. He was in the midst of a historic season at GSW in the spring of 2020 when it was cut short by the pandemic and the cancelation of all collegiate and conference championships. Norrman won five tournaments that season, finishing in the Top 10 of all seven events played, to end the year ranked the No. 1 NCAA Division II individual according to the Golfstat computer rankings. His Golfstat adjusted scoring average of 69.25 was the lowest across all divisions of the NCAA.

Norrman’s 69.10 stroke average in 2019-20 was the lowest ever posted by any Peach Belt Conference player. His low round of that season was an 8-under 64 at the Nova Southeastern University Shark Invitational, Oct. 7-8, on the PGA National Champions Course in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. He shot par or better in 19 of the 20 rounds played. His best 36-hole score was 135 (7-under) and his best 54-hole showing was a 204 (12-under).

A 10-time Peach Belt Conference Golfer of the Week, Norrman was a two-time NCAA Division II All-Region and PING All-America selection. He led Georgia Southwestern to its first-ever Golfstat number one team ranking in October of 2019 and the Hurricanes did not lose the top spot that season. Norrman was selected to play in the 2020 Arnold Palmer Cup where he was one of the 12 men’s collegiate players selected for the international team and the only NCAA Division II player on the men’s side. He was the first Peach Belt Conference golfer to ever be selected for the Arnold Palmer Cup.

Norrman was part of the Swedish team that won the 2019 European Amateur Team Championship. Norrman was selected to represent Sweden at the 2019 Spirit International Amateur Golf Championship.