Connie Rue Wheaton Published 9:49 am Friday, July 28, 2023

Connie Rue Wheaton, 93, passed away on July 27, 2023 in Americus, GA. She was born May 4, 1930 to the late Arthur Bradley and Eva Coody Bradley in Cochran Georgia. Connie loved her animals and donating to the Sumter Humane Society often, she enjoyed gardening, and was a member of Desoto Baptist Church.

No services have been made at this time.

Survivors include her sister Donna B. Thaxton of Americus, GA, her two nephews and one niece

She was preceded in death by her husband George B. Wheaton, her parents Arthur Bradley & Eva Bradley, her brother Claude C. Bradley and her sister Mozelle Anderson

In Lieu of flowers please send donations to the Sumter Humane Society

108 Industrial Blvd Americus, GA 31719

Greg Hancock Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.