Sumter Pink Walk scheduled for October 21 Published 1:10 pm Friday, July 28, 2023

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – Everyone is welcomed to participate in Phoebe Sumter Medical Center’s upcoming Sumter Pink Walk on Saturday, October 21 to help support local cancer patients and to help make a difference.

Those who wish to participate can register at https://bit.ly/SumterPink2023.