Two SGTC students receive SGTC Foundation’s Nadeen Green and Ned Cone scholarships Published 1:39 pm Friday, July 28, 2023

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – Two South Georgia Technical College students enrolled in technical and industrial programs at South Georgia Technical College were awarded the Nadeen Green and Ned Cone scholarships recently by the South Georgia Technical College Foundation.

Dylan Miller of Barnesville, GA and Joseph Jolly of Nashville, TN were the students selected to receive the Nadeen Green and Ned Cone scholarships based on financial need, a strong involvement in civic or school-related clubs/organizations, a strong work ethic, and strong leadership abilities or potential. Miller is a student in the SGTC Aviation Maintenance Technology program and Jolly is an Electrical Systems Technology student. Both live in on-campus housing.

“Dylan Miller is an exceptional young man,” said Aviation Maintenance Technology Charles Christmas. “He is a hard worker and is willing to do what it takes to succeed not only in the aviation maintenance technology field, but also in life.” Miller is a second semester student in aviation maintenance. He is a former member of the ROTC at his high school in Barnesville. He is a full-time student at SGTC, volunteers for various activities and works between 20 and 40 hours per week at CVS in Americus.

Joseph Jolly is currently working on his second degree at SGTC. He earned his Industrial Maintenance Technology diploma in May and enrolled in the Industrial Electrical Technology program the next semester. He is a Resident Assistant working in housing at SGTC. He has a full-time job with a local company, is a member of the National Technical Honor Society, the Student Government Association and has qualified for the President’s List for his outstanding academics nearly every semester.

“I am proud to recommend Joseph Jolly for this scholarship,” said SGTC Assistant Vice President of Student Affairs Josh Curtin. “Joseph is always willing to lend a helping hand and goes way beyond what is expected of his duties. He is highly dependable and never misses his shift or is late for his duties. He is an extremely amazing young man. He represents his program in a very professional and positive manner.”

Nadeen Green and Ned Cone of Atlanta established this scholarship for South Georgia Technical College students enrolled in technical and industrial programs in June 2022 and six students have already benefited from this outstanding opportunity and utilized the funds for help with tuition, housing, and/or tools.

“On behalf of South Georgia Technical College, our faculty and staff, and most importantly, our students, I would like to thank Nadeen Green and Ned Cone for their thoughtfulness and for their willingness to support our students and their efforts to gain the skills needed to enter the workforce,” said South Georgia Technical College President Dr. John Watford. “This has been a tremendous help to our students.

Nadeen Green and Ned Cone are both retired but still very active with various non-profits in Atlanta and throughout the state. Nadeen is a retired attorney. A large part of her career was as a “Fair Housing Lady” for the multifamily industry. She made more than 1300 presentations throughout the United States and wrote numerous articles and blogs. She holds Board/Committee positions with local nonprofits that serve both children and international students and scholars, and has written several children’s books.

Ned Cone is retired from a career in logistics management and has recently been publicly acknowledged for his role with Second Helpings Atlanta, having rescued more than a million pounds of perishable food that goes to those who are food insecure. He devotes five half days every week to this undertaking.

The couple believe that helping students get technical college degrees and/or certifications not only benefits those students, but also our larger society as well, because technical skills are very much needed.

Students interested in applying for the Nadeen Green and Ned Cone Scholarship for Technical and Industrial Programs should contact the SGTC Foundation at 229-931-2248 or visit the SGTC Foundation office in room 106 of the Odom Center building on the Americus campus. Individuals may also email SGTC Foundation executive director Su Ann Bird at sbird@southgatech.edu.

Students will be asked to fill out a scholarship application as well as submit two letters of recommendation for the scholarship – one from academic personnel at South Georgia Tech and one from their community at large. Students must also submit a written paragraph about why they selected their chosen field of study.

Recipients of this scholarship (up to $500) must have a minimum GPA of 3.0 and be enrolled at South Georgia Technical College in any technical and/or industrial program for a minimum of six credit hours for the semester of the potential scholarship award.

“On behalf of the South Georgia Technical College Foundation Board of Trustees, I would like to thank Nadeen Green and Ned Cone for their generous support of our students,” said SGTC Foundation Executive Director Su Ann Bird. “This scholarship opportunity is a tremendous blessing to students who are serious about completing their education and entering the workforce. We are so thankful for their generosity.”

For more information about the SGTC Foundation, contact Su Ann Bird at sbird@southgatech.edu or the Foundation at P.O. Box 6102, Americus, Georgia, 31709. SGTC is one of only two technical colleges in the state with on-campus housing and has campuses in Americus and Crisp County.