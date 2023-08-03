Fourteen South Georgia Tech LPN Students Receive Nursing Pins Published 6:34 pm Thursday, August 3, 2023

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – Fourteen graduates of the South Georgia Technical College (SGTC) Licensed Practical Nursing (LPN) program received their nursing pins in a recent ceremony in the John M. Pope Industrial Technology Center on the Americus campus. A large group of family, friends, administrators, and instructors attended the event to show their support as the students participated in the traditional pinning ritual.

Graduates receiving their pins in the ceremony were: Maria Battle of Ellaville, pinned by SGTC Nursing instructor Jennifer Childs; Tyera Burns of Americus, pinned by Jennifer Childs; Cadeidra Crumbley of Buena Vista, pinned by her boyfriend, Eugene Smith, LPN; Tarneika Davis of Buena Vista, pinned by her aunt and SGTC graduate Sherica Stevens, LPN; Sydney Espino of Americus, pinned by her sister-in-law and SGTC graduate Brittany Martinez, LPN; Kathryn Ferry of Americus, pinned by SGTC graduate Ashton Tatum, LPN; Erica Hawkins of Americus, pinned by Jennifer Childs; Robin Jones of Columbus, pinned by her best friend April Anderson, RN; Kagen Mathis of Leslie, pinned by her mother and SGTC graduate Wendi Clarke, LPN; Jha’neisha Mathis of Desoto, pinned by Jennifer Childs; Tai Strohmayer of Americus, pinned by her mother, Vicki Mason, RN, and her sister, Shaneal Hill, LPN; Whitney Thompson of Buena Vista, pinned by her cousin, Jasmine Powell, LPN; Aislin Vicente of Buena Vista, pinned by Jennifer Childs; and Nykeria Walker of Americus, pinned by Jennifer Childs.

SGTC Vice President of Academic Affairs Julie Partain welcomed those in attendance and graduate Tarneika Davis gave the invocation. LPN instructor Jennifer Childs provided a class overview and presented a slideshow of the students featuring the students over the course of their studies in the LPN program.

Erica Hawkins was the class speaker for the event, and she stressed the importance of compassion in the nursing profession. “Compassion in nursing is not a one-time event, but a continuous process,” Hawkins said. “It’s about building a trust relationship with our patients and their families and being there for them throughout their journey.”

After the speech, Jennifer Childs and fellow practical nursing instructors Christine Rundle and Raissa Welch called each member of the class to the stage individually to receive their pin and a rose.

LPN graduate Kathryn Ferry then led the class in the Nurse’s Pledge and the lighting of the lamp. Instructor Christine Rundle gave closing remarks followed by a prayer and benediction by graduate Aislin Vicente.

The LPN program at South Georgia Technical College is one of over 200 programs SGTC offers leading to a degree, diploma, or technical certificate of credit. Learn more about all of the programs and apply for enrollment at www.southgatech.edu. Fall semester begins August 17.