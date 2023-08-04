Lady Hurricanes Reload to Defend PBC Title Published 1:40 pm Friday, August 4, 2023

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS -Later this month, Georgia Southwestern State University head women’s basketball coach Hana Haden will welcome her first signing class to campus since taking over the program on May 1. In just three months, Haden has quickly reloaded the roster with 10 newcomers as GSW looks to defend its Peach Belt Conference regular season and tournament championships in 2023-24.

The Lady Hurricanes return four players who were contributors last season and a part of the Sweet 16 run in the NCAA Division II national tournament.

Joining 2023 NCAA Southeast Regional All-Tournament selection and two-time PBC All-Conference standout Kayla Langley (11.2 ppg, 6.4 rpg, 33 starts), Destiny Garrett (4.8 ppg, 2.0 apg, 19 starts), Kayla Grant (3.5 rpg, 30 games) and Jade Lewis (13 games) are seven college transfers and three true freshmen. The 10-player class includes a former Women’s Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) and National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Player of the Year, four All-Americans, six junior college all-region selections and seven players with national college tournament experience.

2023 GSW Women’s Basketball Newcomers

College Transfers

Kayhla Adams

Joins Coach Haden at GSW as a transfer from Moberly Area Community College

Averaged 8.5 points, 2.1 assists and connected on 36.8 percent from 3-point range as a sophomore

Second Team All-Region in 2023 and 2022

24th in NJCAA in 3-pointers made (75)

23rd in NJCAA in assist-to-turnover ratio (2.3)

Drained 7 of 8 from 3-point range in scoring a career-high 23 points vs. State Fair Community College

55-10 record in two seasons at MACC

Two NJCAA Tournament appearances

From Minneapolis, Minn.

Leah Johnson

Transfer from Central Methodist University

Averaged a double-double last season with 14.4 points and 11.1 rebounds per contest

Heart of America First Team All-Conference

Heart of America Athletic Conference All-Defensive Team

NAIA Second Team All-American

Two-time Heart Player of the Week

Helped lead CMU to the NAIA Final Four in 2023

Led NAIA in offensive rebounds per game in 2020-21 season (5.9)

From Ewing, N.J.





Lexi McCully

Transfer from Mineral Area College

Averaged 17.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game last season

NJCAA Third Team All-American

First Team All-Region 16

Scored over 20 points on 11 occasions with a career-high of 29 points

21st in NJCAA in 3-pointers made (77)

9th in NJCAA in total points scored (573)

25th in NJCAA in scoring average

Led MAC to consecutive 20-win seasons

From Grand Rapids, MI

Ndidiamaka Ndukwe



Transfer guard from Iowa Western Community College

Averaged 12.6 points, 7 rebounds and connected on 46.6 percent from the floor in two seasons at IWCC

Helped lead the Reivers to a 48-13 record in her two years as a starter

Two-time First Team All-Region selection

2nd in NJCAA in free throw percentage in 2022-23

Region 11 All-Tournament Team

Iowa Community College Athletic Conference Athlete of the Week

JUCO Top 40 participant

From Inkster, Mich.

Leianya Massenat

Transfer guard from Central Methodist University

Averaged 17 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game last season

Connected on 43 percent from the field and 33.5 percent from 3-point range in 2022-23

NAIA First Team All-American

NAIA All-Tournament Team

2023 Heart of America Athletic Conference Player of the Year

Heart of America First Team All-Conference

Two-time Heart Player of the Week

Scored 1,000th career point on Jan. 25, 2023

2021 Heart of America Athletic Conference Freshman of the Year

66-7 record over two seasons at CMU

Led the Eagles to a pair of NAIA Final Four appearances

From Trenton, N.J.





Jashanti Simmons



Transfer from NCAA Division I Troy University

Played in 25 games for Troy last season

Scored a season-high 14 points vs. Arkansas State last year

Started collegiate career at Georgia Highlands College

Averaged 18 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists at GHC

Helped GHC to a 57-3 overall record and 29-1 mark in the GCAA over two seasons

2022 NJCAA Player of the Year

2022 Women’s Basketball Coaches Association Player of the Year

Two-time NJCAA First Team All-American

Two-time WBCA All-American

1,000-point scorer at GHC

Led GHC to consecutive NJCAA national tournament appearances

2022 NJCAA National Runner-Up at GHC

From Eatonton, GA

Kori Tomlin



Transfer from NCAA Division I Southeast Missouri State University

Played in 59 games with 24 starts over two seasons at SEMO

Assist-to-turnover ratio of 1.0 last season

Scored a season-high 12 points against Morehead State last year

Second on the team in 3-pointers made during her junior season at SEMO

First Team All-Region 16 selection at Moberly Area CC in 2021

Led NJCAA in assist-to-turnover ratio in 2010 (4.1)

28th in NJCAA in 3-point percentage in 2021 (42.4)

47-10 record over two seasons at Moberly with a pair of NJCAA tournament appearances

From St. Louis, MO

Incoming Freshmen

Caylee Simpson



Averaged 18.7 points, five rebounds and four steals per game as a senior

Georgia High School Association Region 14 Player of the Year

Boston Celtics Grant Williams Scholarship leadership award

Carver High School MVP

Scored 1,000 points during her career

Second Team All-State in 2023

2020 GHSA State Championship

From Columbus, GA

Shane’ Jackson



Averaged 11.1 points, 9.2 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per game as a senior

Posted a triple-double with 14 points, 10 rebounds and 10 blocks against Glynn Academy in the region semifinal

Coastal Georgia All-Area Girls Basketball MVP

The Brunswick News Girls Basketball MVP

GHSA First Team All-Region 2-6A

GHSA Region 2-6A Defensive Player of the Year

GHSA All-State

GHSA Best Shot Blocker

Led BHS to the Region 2-6A championship with a record of 27-2 in 2022-23

From Brunswick, GA

Quamiya Ward