Lady Hurricanes Reload to Defend PBC Title
Published 1:40 pm Friday, August 4, 2023
From Staff Reports
AMERICUS -Later this month, Georgia Southwestern State University head women’s basketball coach Hana Haden will welcome her first signing class to campus since taking over the program on May 1. In just three months, Haden has quickly reloaded the roster with 10 newcomers as GSW looks to defend its Peach Belt Conference regular season and tournament championships in 2023-24.
The Lady Hurricanes return four players who were contributors last season and a part of the Sweet 16 run in the NCAA Division II national tournament.
Joining 2023 NCAA Southeast Regional All-Tournament selection and two-time PBC All-Conference standout Kayla Langley (11.2 ppg, 6.4 rpg, 33 starts), Destiny Garrett (4.8 ppg, 2.0 apg, 19 starts), Kayla Grant (3.5 rpg, 30 games) and Jade Lewis (13 games) are seven college transfers and three true freshmen. The 10-player class includes a former Women’s Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) and National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Player of the Year, four All-Americans, six junior college all-region selections and seven players with national college tournament experience.
2023 GSW Women’s Basketball Newcomers
College Transfers
Kayhla Adams
- Joins Coach Haden at GSW as a transfer from Moberly Area Community College
- Averaged 8.5 points, 2.1 assists and connected on 36.8 percent from 3-point range as a sophomore
- Second Team All-Region in 2023 and 2022
- 24th in NJCAA in 3-pointers made (75)
- 23rd in NJCAA in assist-to-turnover ratio (2.3)
- Drained 7 of 8 from 3-point range in scoring a career-high 23 points vs. State Fair Community College
- 55-10 record in two seasons at MACC
- Two NJCAA Tournament appearances
- From Minneapolis, Minn.
Leah Johnson
- Transfer from Central Methodist University
- Averaged a double-double last season with 14.4 points and 11.1 rebounds per contest
- Heart of America First Team All-Conference
- Heart of America Athletic Conference All-Defensive Team
- NAIA Second Team All-American
- Two-time Heart Player of the Week
- Helped lead CMU to the NAIA Final Four in 2023
- Led NAIA in offensive rebounds per game in 2020-21 season (5.9)
- From Ewing, N.J.
Lexi McCully
- Transfer from Mineral Area College
- Averaged 17.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game last season
- NJCAA Third Team All-American
- First Team All-Region 16
- Scored over 20 points on 11 occasions with a career-high of 29 points
- 21st in NJCAA in 3-pointers made (77)
- 9th in NJCAA in total points scored (573)
- 25th in NJCAA in scoring average
- Led MAC to consecutive 20-win seasons
- From Grand Rapids, MI
Ndidiamaka Ndukwe
- Transfer guard from Iowa Western Community College
- Averaged 12.6 points, 7 rebounds and connected on 46.6 percent from the floor in two seasons at IWCC
- Helped lead the Reivers to a 48-13 record in her two years as a starter
- Two-time First Team All-Region selection
- 2nd in NJCAA in free throw percentage in 2022-23
- Region 11 All-Tournament Team
- Iowa Community College Athletic Conference Athlete of the Week
- JUCO Top 40 participant
- From Inkster, Mich.
Leianya Massenat
- Transfer guard from Central Methodist University
- Averaged 17 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game last season
- Connected on 43 percent from the field and 33.5 percent from 3-point range in 2022-23
- NAIA First Team All-American
- NAIA All-Tournament Team
- 2023 Heart of America Athletic Conference Player of the Year
- Heart of America First Team All-Conference
- Two-time Heart Player of the Week
- Scored 1,000th career point on Jan. 25, 2023
- 2021 Heart of America Athletic Conference Freshman of the Year
- 66-7 record over two seasons at CMU
- Led the Eagles to a pair of NAIA Final Four appearances
- From Trenton, N.J.
Jashanti Simmons
- Transfer from NCAA Division I Troy University
- Played in 25 games for Troy last season
- Scored a season-high 14 points vs. Arkansas State last year
- Started collegiate career at Georgia Highlands College
- Averaged 18 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists at GHC
- Helped GHC to a 57-3 overall record and 29-1 mark in the GCAA over two seasons
- 2022 NJCAA Player of the Year
- 2022 Women’s Basketball Coaches Association Player of the Year
- Two-time NJCAA First Team All-American
- Two-time WBCA All-American
- 1,000-point scorer at GHC
- Led GHC to consecutive NJCAA national tournament appearances
- 2022 NJCAA National Runner-Up at GHC
- From Eatonton, GA
Kori Tomlin
- Transfer from NCAA Division I Southeast Missouri State University
- Played in 59 games with 24 starts over two seasons at SEMO
- Assist-to-turnover ratio of 1.0 last season
- Scored a season-high 12 points against Morehead State last year
- Second on the team in 3-pointers made during her junior season at SEMO
- First Team All-Region 16 selection at Moberly Area CC in 2021
- Led NJCAA in assist-to-turnover ratio in 2010 (4.1)
- 28th in NJCAA in 3-point percentage in 2021 (42.4)
- 47-10 record over two seasons at Moberly with a pair of NJCAA tournament appearances
- From St. Louis, MO
Incoming Freshmen
Caylee Simpson
- Averaged 18.7 points, five rebounds and four steals per game as a senior
- Georgia High School Association Region 14 Player of the Year
- Boston Celtics Grant Williams Scholarship leadership award
- Carver High School MVP
- Scored 1,000 points during her career
- Second Team All-State in 2023
- 2020 GHSA State Championship
- From Columbus, GA
Shane’ Jackson
- Averaged 11.1 points, 9.2 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per game as a senior
- Posted a triple-double with 14 points, 10 rebounds and 10 blocks against Glynn Academy in the region semifinal
- Coastal Georgia All-Area Girls Basketball MVP
- The Brunswick News Girls Basketball MVP
- GHSA First Team All-Region 2-6A
- GHSA Region 2-6A Defensive Player of the Year
- GHSA All-State
- GHSA Best Shot Blocker
- Led BHS to the Region 2-6A championship with a record of 27-2 in 2022-23
- From Brunswick, GA
Quamiya Ward
- Averaged 18.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.2 steals per game as a senior
- GHSA First Team All-Region 2-5A
- Eagle’s Landing MVP
- All-Star MVP
- From McDonough, GA