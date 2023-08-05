Media Advisory and Press Release Published 11:11 pm Saturday, August 5, 2023

On Saturday, August 5, at approximately 9:35 a.m., officers from the Americus Police Department were dispatched to the area of Allen and Staley Streets to a report of a subject who had been shot.

The victim, identified as Jeffery Shelley, age 41, of Americus stated that he was robbed at gunpoint and then shot. He was flown to a trauma center in Macon. The subject has been identified as a 16 year old juvenile who has been charged with Armed Robbery, Aggravated Battery and Possession of a firearm in the Commission of a felony. He is being detained at the Regional Youth Detention Center in Columbus.

Anyone with additional information related to this investigation is asked to call the Americus Police Department at 229-924-3677 or after hours at 229-937-9011.