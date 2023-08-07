Andersonville to consider updating its road signs Published 8:39 pm Monday, August 7, 2023

ANDERSONVILLE – At a meeting of the Andersonville City Council on Monday evening, August 7, the issue of updating and improving the city’s local road signage was discussed.

Tammye Pettyjohn Jones, a representative of One Sumter, presented to the council the process and the benefits of upgrading and improving the road signage in Andersonville with a project called Wayfinding.

According to information in a packet given to each of the council members, the goal of the process is not to define every sign location and provide a “one and done” list of signs to install. More importantly, the goal is to create a versatile signage system, set guidelines and arm community leaders with the necessary information to decide when and where to implement it.

After the discussion on the sign issue was over, no resolutions or final decisions were made and voted on, but more discussion on the issue will take place at next Monday’s meeting of the Andersonville City Council. Stay tuned to the Americus Times Recorder for further updates regarding this issue.