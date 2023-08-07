Area Beat Report Aug 4 through August 7, 2023

Published 5:05 pm Monday, August 7, 2023

By Ken Gustafson

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports

  • Bailey, Stacey Jones (In Jail), 37, Aggravated Assault/Criminal Damage to Proerty – 2nd Degree/Battery – Family Violence/Burglary – first degree
  • Bridges, Lakeisha Monique (Released to Crawford), 32, Hold for Crawford County
  • Brown, Lakeila Monay (In Jail), 41, Conspiracy to commit a felony/Driving while license suspended or revoked/Purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of Marijuana
  • Clayton, Kwaune Bernard (In Jail), 17, Criminal Trespass
  • Hardeman, Herbert Milton (In Jail), 34, Manufacture, distribution, possession and deliver with intent to distribute controlled substance in schedule/Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers
  • Hood R. V. (In Jail), 39, Fleeing or attempting to elude police officers
  • Hunter, Kayla Nicole (Bonded Out), 23, DUI-Alcohol/Headlight Requirements
  • King, Cleveland (Bonded Out), 36, DUI-Alcohol/Failure to Maintain Lane/Driving while license suspended or revoked
  • Santamaria, Fredy (Bonded Out), 34, DUI-Alcohol/Failure to signal lane change or turn
  • Sheffield, Scotty (In Jail), 25, Battery – Family Violence

 

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports

8/4

  • GA Hwy 49 N at Mile Marker 19 at 1:33 a.m., Traffic Stop/Speeding
  • 100 Block of South GA Tech Parkway at 1:33 a.m., Abandoned Vehicle
  • US Hwy 280 E. at Mile Marker 19 at 2:34 a.m., Traffic Stop – tail light violations
  • 1540 E. Forsyth St. at Platinum Recovery Center at 8:42 a.m., Pickup/Transport Prisoner
  • 983 GA Hwy 27 E. at 9:14 a.m. Alarm Activation
  • 225 Hospital St. at 2:05 p.m., Information for officer
  • 352 McMath Mill Rd. at Sumter County Lec at 3:51 p.m., Identity Theft
  • 1637 US Hwy 280 E. at Unit D at 4:09 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • Middle River Rd. at Oliver Dr. at Abandoned Vehicle
  • 425 Memorial Mile at 4:59 p.m., Animal Complaint
  • Georgia Hwy 49 N at Mile Marker 24 at 8:02 p.m., Traffic Stop/Not having a tag displayed
  • 1105 Southerfield Rd. at Snider Collision Center at 8:08 p.m., Alarm Activation
  • Tripp St. at E. Lamar St. at 8:54 p.m., Traffic Stop/failure to obey controlled traffic devices
  • 111 Woodland Acres at 8:57 p.m., Alarm Activation
  • 106 Briar Patch Circle at 12:53 a.m., Suspicious Person
  • US Hwy 280 E. at Mile Marker 24 at 1:18 a.m., Traffic Stop/ No trailer lights
  • US Hwy 280 E. at Mile Marker 29 at 1:44 a.m., failure to obey stop sign and hands free device violation
  • 126 Hwy 280 West at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center at 8:51 a.m., Pickup/Transport Prisoner

8/5

  • 313 West Church St. at 8:05 a.m., Alarm Activation
  • 286 W. Rock Hill Dr. at 8:35 a.m., Bad Child
  • 120 Jenkins Rd. at 8:50 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • Main St. at Railroad St. at 2:24 a.m., Suspicious Person
  • Memorial Mile at McArthur Dr. at 4:26 a.m., Welfare Check
  • 173 E. Federal St. at 8:34 a.m., Alarm Activation
  • 170 Quail Trail at 10:59 a.m., Information for officer
  • 105 South Village Dr. at 11:55 a.m., Theft
  • Henry Hart Rd. at Head Rd. at 12:36 p.m., Accident Report
  • 321 W. Church St. at 11:36 p.m., Aggravated Assault/Discharge of firearms on or near public property
  • 468 Arch Helms Rd. at 11:58 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • GA State Route 27 at McMath Mill Rd. at 12:07 a.m., Traffic Stop/Seat Belt Violation/Driving while unlicensed
  • 143 Sylvan Dr. at 4:46 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 125 Seaboard St. at Dollar General at 1:25 a.m., Alarm Activation
  • US Hwy 19 N at Lake Shore Dr. at 1:46 p.m., Trouble Unknown

8/6

  • Hwy 308 at Israel Farm Supply at 3:59 p.m., Alarm Activation
  • Twin Oaks Dr. at Shiloh Rd. at 5:39 p.m., Suspicious Vehicle
  • Hooks Mill Rd. and Bowen Rd. at 9:41 p.m., Assist Another agency
  • 2181 GA Hwy 280 E. at 10:28 p.m., Accident Report
  • GA State Route 27 at Dooly County Line at 11:20 p.m., Assist Motorist
  • GA State Route 153 at Mile Marker 1 at 11:33 p.m., Accident Report
  • Lamar St. at Reese St. at 7:40 a.m., Traffic Stop/traffic violation
  • US Hwy 19 about Mile Post 14 at 11:08 a.m., Abandoned Vehicle

 

 

 

 

