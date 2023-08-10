Georgia Southwestern State University is anticipating its largest enrollment in school history. Published 2:19 pm Thursday, August 10, 2023

By Chelsea Collins

AMERICUS – Following a 7.3% enrollment increase in summer semester, Georgia Southwestern State University (GSW) continues the upward trend with an increase of over 10% for Fall 2023. With more than 3,300 students currently enrolled for fall semester, early numbers indicate GSW will see its highest enrollment in the institution’s history.

“Georgia Southwestern continues to be a leading institution in the state,” said GSW President Neal Weaver, Ph.D. “GSW provides a tremendous value to our students and to our region. The entire campus is focused on ensuring student success, enhancing the overall campus experience, providing programs relevant to our economy and graduating more students who will make a real impact in our region’s workforce.”

Much of GSW’s enrollment success this fall can be attributed to an aggressive recruitment strategy, scholarship expansion, student success initiatives and quality programs that are both top-ranked regionally and nationally — all at an affordable cost.

Despite state and national enrollment declines during the pandemic, Georgia Southwestern has seen some of the largest enrollments in University history in recent years. The momentum continues with enrollment numbers this summer and fall.

GSW reported that almost every area was up this fall including traditional college freshmen, on-campus residents, dual enrollment, undergraduates and graduates.

Summer enrollment was up by 132 students over the previous year, with 1,945 students taking one or more classes. Current numbers for fall enrollment year-to-date show an increase of over 300 students compared to last year.

The University System of Georgia will publish the final count for Fall 2023 enrollment later this semester.

GSW begins fall classes on Wednesday, Aug. 16. There is still time to apply and enroll. For more information, visit www.gsw.edu/admissions, email admissions@gsw.edu, or call 229-928-1273.