Pinning Ceremony Held at SGTC Crisp County Center for Practical Nursing Graduates Published 4:39 pm Thursday, August 10, 2023

From Staff Reports

CORDELE, GA – Nine South Georgia Technical College Practical Nursing graduates at the SGTC Crisp County Center campus participated in a special pinning ceremony held recently in the auditorium of the Crisp County Center campus.

The graduates included: Jessica Carter of Ashburn, Victoria McNair of Ashburn, Adeline Ousley of Albany, Halie Taylor of Rochelle, Rachel Hillman of Rochelle, Kristie Neal of Cordele, Suzanne Mayberry of Cordele, Carshena Ugiagbe of Warner Robins, and Dijah Jackson of Perry.

SGTC Assistant Vice President for Academic Affairs Michelle McGowan welcomed the students and guest to the ceremony, and SGTC Crisp County Center Maintenance Director Tim Morgan delivered the invocation. Todd Barnette of Crisp Regional, a 2022 graduate of the SGTC Practical Nursing Program, served as the guest speaker.

McGowan then announced each graduate, and they received their pins from Practical Nursing instructor Brandy Patrick or a family member in the nursing field. The class also presented a special gift to Patrick.

After the pinning, the graduates participated in the traditional lighting of the lamps ritual and recited the nursing pledge.

The Practical Nursing program at South Georgia Technical College is one of over 200 programs SGTC offers leading to a degree, diploma, or technical certificate of credit. Learn more about all of the programs and apply for enrollment at www.southgatech.edu.