Area Beat Report August 9 through August 11, 2023
Published 5:06 pm Friday, August 11, 2023
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Brown, Kenny Louis (Bonded Out), 59, DUI-Alcohol/Speeding/Driving while license suspended or revoked/Possession of open alcohol container
- Jones, Brandon Juwan (Rebook), 39, Distribution of a controlled substance/Items prohibited for possession by inmates
- Kimbrough, Felix Alonzo (In Jail), 48, Probation Violation
- Mann, Dawan Lequint (In Jail), 32, Fleeing or attempting to elude police officer/Driving while license suspended or revoked/Failure to obey stop sign/Improper passing of emergency/towing vehicle/Aggravated Assault/Cruelty to children in the third degree
- Sanders, Calvin Danta (In Jail), Simple Battery/Terroristic Threats and Acts/Criminal Trespass/Cruelty to children in the third degree
- Cliatt, Terrance West (Bonded Out), 32, Failure to Appear
- Crawford, Stephon Keyon (In Jail), 23, Probation Violation
- Hooks, Rebecca Janey (In Jail), 44, City Probation/Cruelty to Children
- Mahome, James Pride (In Jail), 55, Battery
- Stephens, Herman Bernard (Bonded Out), 58, Terroristic Threats and Acts
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
8/9
- 120 Pecan Terrace at 8:02 a.m., Abandoned Vehicle
- US Hwy 280 W about Jack Slappy Rd. at 8:54 a.m., Abandoned Vehicle
- 121 E. Wilson St. Apt. 22A at 9:03 a.m., Stalking
- 109 Aster Dr. at 12:07 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 113 Swett Ave. at 2:08 p.m., Forgery
- 834 Ridge St. at 2:14 p.m., Aggravated Stalking
- Hidden Lakes Subdivision at 2:40 p.m., Damage to Property
- 111 Santa Rosa Dr. at 3:17 p.m., Civil Matter
- US Hwy 280 W about E. Rock Hill Dr. at 4:21 p.m., Fleeing or attempting to elude police officer/Driving while license suspended or revoked/Failure to obey stop sign/Improper passing of emergency/towing vehicle/Aggravated Assault/Cruelty to children in the third degree
- GA Hwy 280 E at MM 25 at 5:13 p.m., Speeding
- 300 Block of Hwy 280 W at 5:32 p.m., Abandoned Vehicle
- Hwy 280 W and Experiment Station Rd. at 5:50 p.m., Assist Motorist
- 864 US Hwy 280 E. at 9:37 p.m., Alarm Activation
- 1946 US Hwy 19 South at Brown Lee Rd. at 9:58 p.m., Suspicious Person
- 133 Foster St. at 9:59 p.m., Animal Complaint
- US Hwy 19 South at Mile Marker Four at 10:20 p.m., Traffic Stop
- GA Hwy 45 N and GA Hwy 30 W at 12:18 a.m., Roadway Blocked
- 194 Youngs Mill Rd. at Lot D at 12:19 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
8/10
- 232 Old Plains Hwy at 11:59 a.m., Traffic Accident
- 630 Bumphead Rd. at 1:42 p.m., Welfare Check
- 904 Old Andersonville Rd. at 2:21 p.m., Deer Accident Report
- 171 Timberlane Dr. at 2:30 p.m., Forgery
- 687 Flintside Dr. Lot G at 2:33 p.m., Alarm Activation
- 907 Leslie Lamar Rd. at 3:13 p.m., Unsecured Door
- 386 US Hwy 280 W Lot A at 5:17 p.m., 911 Hangup
- 900 Southwestern Circle Apt. 204 at 6:49 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- US Hwy 19 and Orchard at 8:23 p.m., Traffic Stop
- 119 Mayfire Dr. at 11:03 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 116 First St. at 2:22 a.m., Civil Matter
- 353 Middle River Rd. at 3:58 a.m., Information for officer
- 864 GA Hwy 280 East at Flint AG and Turf at 5:01 a.m., Alarm Activation
- 109 E. Church St. at 5:17 a.m., Alarm Activation
- Broadhurst at Mayo St. at 8:06 a.m., Traffic Stop
- E Church St. and ML Hudson St. at 12:51 a.m., Traffic Stop/tail light equipment violation
8/11
- E Church St. and South Bond St. at 1:20 a.m., Traffic Stop/no tag on display
- GA Hwy 195 and GA Hwy 280 E at 3:27 a.m., Suspicious Vehicle