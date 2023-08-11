Wildcats fall at Crawford County on Phillips’ walk-off single Published 5:49 pm Friday, August 11, 2023

ROBERTA, GA – After earning a 9-4 win in their season opener at Mount de Sales Academy on Wednesday, the Schley County Wildcats (SCHS) were hoping to start out 2023 at 2-0 when they traveled to Roberta to face Crawford County (CC) on Thursday, August 10. However, it took nine innings of play before CC Pitcher Bailey Phillips executed a bunt walk-off RBI single to give the Eagles a 5-4 extra innings victory over the Wildcats.

SCHS had a 4-3 lead going into the bottom of the seventh and were one out away from securing a victory, but with runners on first and second with two outs, Avary Youngblood reached on an error that allowed the tying run to score.

Both teams went scoreless in the eighth and the Wildcats could not get the go-ahead run in the top of the ninth. This set the stage for Phillips’ walk-off in the bottom of the ninth, which gave the Wildcats their first loss of the season.

Reece Bell led the SCHS offense by going 2 for 3 at the plate with a double and Kayleigh Cox went 2 for 4 with two RBIs.

Lizzie Barineau got the start in the circle for the Wildcats. In a little over eight innings of work, Barineau gave up five runs on seven hits, walked three batters and struck out 10.

The Wildcats (1-1) will try to get back into the win column when they play Lee County in their home opener on Monday, August 14 at 5:30 p.m. They will then travel to Perry on Tuesday, August 15 to face the Hornets of Westfield. First pitch for that game is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.