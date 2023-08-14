47 Students on President’s List for Summer Semester at South Georgia Technical College Published 3:44 pm Monday, August 14, 2023

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – South Georgia Technical College President Dr. John Watford recently announced the college’s President’s List for the summer semester, which included 47 students from across Georgia and several other states.

To be eligible for the President’s List, a student must be enrolled full time (12 or more credit hours) in an associate degree or diploma program and have a 4.0 GPA for that semester’s coursework. Those students who qualified included:

Clay County: Jakia Tynae Cox of Fort Gaines, Culinary Arts.

Crisp County: Keviontae Damarion McKenzie of Cordele, Automotive Technology; Ethan Pollock of Cordele, Aircraft Structural Technology; Tucker Aubrey Smith of Cordele, Networking Specialist; Jon Eric Watson of Hawkinsville, Welding and Joining Technology.

Dooly County: Reashia Qawania Smith of Vienna, Business Technology.

Grady County: Julissa Mena-Cortez of Cairo, Cosmetology.

Hancock County: Jychera Sherice Fluellen of Sparta, Marketing Management.

Henry County: Jadon Bailey of McDonough, Criminal Justice Technology; Dillon Baldowski of McDonough, Automotive Technology.

Houston County: Sherronda Bacon-Mercer of Warner Robins, Marketing Management.

Lee County: Jayden Mitchell of Leesburg, Welding and Joining Technology; Chase Riley Reeves of Leesburg, Automotive Technology.

Macon County: Darryl Rumph of Montezuma; Criminal Justice Technology.

Marion County: Kaveon Sanders of Buena Vista, Diesel Equipment Technology; Vivian Stubbs of Buena Vista, Business Technology.

Peach County: Anniyah Randall of Byron, Culinary Arts.

Schley County: Yesenya Grace Garcia of Ellaville, Business Technology; Melissa Grantham of Ellaville, Criminal Justice Technology; Alexandria Elizabeth Nicole Swain of Ellaville; Automotive Technology.

Sumter County: Jose Torres Aguilar of Americus, Automotive Technology; Adashia Bullard of Americus, Prep Cook; Kelita Davis of Americus, Criminal Justice Technology; Gerardo Flores of Americus, Air Conditioning Technology; Ny’keria D. Gibson of Americus, Criminal Justice Technology; Abelardo Gomez Ruiz of Americus, Electrical Systems Technology; Vera Gunaydin of Americus, Sports and Fitness Management; Alexcia Jaleen Hall of Americus, Early Child Care and Education; Ty’keria Harvey of Americus, Culinary Arts; Kadarious Idlette of Americus, Diesel Equipment Technology; Angileke King of Americus, Criminal Justice Technology; Shakiya McDonald of Americus, Marketing Management; Lanorris Milledge of Americus, Culinary Arts; Suzan Monson of Americus, Sports and Fitness Management; Katy Eunises Sanchez Chirinos of Americus, Cosmetology; Crystal Gail Smith of Americus, Marketing Management; William Stone of Americus, Computer Support Specialist; Brantley Vansickle of Americus, Criminal Justice Technology; Kelvin Walton of Americus, Culinary Arts; Deonte Jamal Williams of Americus, Sports and Fitness Management; Shaniya Latice Wright of Americus, Culinary Arts.

Taylor County: Elizabeth Koonce of Mauk, Criminal Justice Technology.

Toombs County: Robert Turner of Vidalia, Diesel Equipment Technology.

Out of State: Jake Pope of Silverhill, AL, Agricultural Technology; Forrest White of Rockford, AL, Heavy Equipment Service Technology; Aiden Bestgen of Lone Jack, MO, Electric Power Generation; Ryan Christian Djoussa of Spring, TX, Sports and Fitness Management.