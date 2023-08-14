Ledger’s two-run homer propels Raiders past Mount de Sales Published 3:27 pm Monday, August 14, 2023

MACON – With the score tied at 8-8 going into the seventh inning, the Southland Academy Raiders (SAR) were able to push across two runs in the top of the seventh on a two-run home run by Avery Ledger. Ledger’s two-run shot proved to be the difference in the ball game, as the Raiders went on to defeat Mount de Sales Academy 10-8 on Thursday, August 10 in Macon.

SAR jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning on an RBI double from Landry Hart and an RBI single from Sara Kate McRee, but the Cavaliers responded with four runs in the bottom of the first to take a 4-2 lead.

SAR countered with a run in the top of the second on an RBI single from Adler Rae Owens and then scored four more runs in the top of the fourth on four hits. Two of those hits came from Gracie Usher, who drove in a run on an RBI double, and Alyssa Godwin, who drove in a run on an RBI single. At this point, the Raiders had a 7-4 lead.

The Cavaliers countered with runs in the fourth and fifth innings to get to within a run at 7-6, but the Raiders responded with their eighth run of the game when Gracie Wilson scored on a wild pitch.

However, MDS would not go away. The Cavaliers scored two runs on three hits in the bottom of the sixth inning to tie the game at 8-8 before Ledger responded for SAR in the seventh with her two-run homer. Ila Johnson, the Raiders’ starting pitcher, was able to retire all three Cavaliers in order in the bottom of the seventh to secure the win for SAR.

Johnson gave up eight runs on 13 hits with four walks and three strikeouts to earn the win for the Raiders.

Six Raiders had multi-hit performances in this game: Gracie Usher, Avery Ledger, Landry Hart, Sara Kate McRee, Camile Cochran and Adler Rae Owens.

Riley Mullis led the Cavaliers’ offense by going 3 for 3 at the plate and Sawyer Stuart took the loss, as she gave up 10 runs on 13 hits with seven walks and one strikeout.

The Raiders (2-3) will try to build on this success when they host Westwood at home on Tuesday, August 15. First pitch is scheduled at 4 p.m.