Robert Lee Sturgeon named SGTC Aviation Maintenance Technology Instructor Published 5:15 pm Monday, August 14, 2023

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – Robert Lee Sturgeon of Americus has been hired as a South Georgia Technical College Aviation Maintenance Technology Instructor effective immediately, announced South Georgia Technical College President Dr. John Watford. He will report to Vice President of Academic Affairs Julie Partain.

“We are pleased that Robert Sturgeon will be joining the South Georgia Technical College faculty as one of our Aviation Maintenance Technology Instructors,” said President Watford. “Our Aircraft Structural Technology, Aviation Maintenance Technology, and Avionics Technology programs are among the best in the southeast. We have an excellent reputation for graduating qualified students and we believe that Robert will be a good addition to our already outstanding aviation faculty.”

Sturgeon is a 2012 Honor graduate of South Georgia Technical College with diplomas in Aviation Maintenance Technology and Avionics Technology. He was a SkillsUSA Georgia Gold Medal winner and a participant in the SkillsUSA National Competition. He was also a member of the National Technical Honor Society at SGTC. He also attended Lake-Sumter State College in Leesburg, FL.

Sturgeon has over 10 years of experience as an Airframe and Power Plant Mechanic at Souther Field Aviation where he performed 100-hour inspections on airframes and power plants in addition to other maintenance duties. He also worked as a Paint Prep and Painter Apprentice at Flying Colors, Inc, in Leesburg FL, for four years, where he cleaned, sanded, and masked aircraft, and performed parts removal and assembly.

“I am excited about the opportunity to come back and teach at South Georgia Technical College,” said Sturgeon. “I realize how much I learned here as a student and now I am ready to give back to the next generation of aviation maintenance technology students.”

As a new Aviation Maintenance Technology instructor, Sturgeon will be providing classroom and lab instruction in aviation maintenance technology, preparing instructional materials, assessing student performance and assigning grades, participating in program and college committees, be involved in professional activities/organizations, and promote good public relations through contracts and regular communications with businesses.