Area Beat Report Monday, August 14, 2023

Published 1:20 pm Tuesday, August 15, 2023

By Ken Gustafson

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Dodson, Kenyatta Renee (Fine Paid), 30, Probation Violation
  • Holt, Tierra Monshay (Bonded Out), 27, Affray (Fighthing)/Reckless Conduct
  • Jones, Edmond Leon (In Jail), 36, Simple Battery – Family Violence
  • Simmons, Jorrey James (In Jail), 25, Criminal Trespass
  • Walker, Shantae Danielle (Bonded Out), 26, Affray (Fighting)
  • Williams, Kynijal Lee (In Jail), 18, Purchase, Possession, Manufacture, distribution or selling Marijuana/Possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a felony/Conspiracy to commit a felony

 

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports

8/14

  • 226 Roy Circle at 2:27 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 129 Stonewall Dr. at 4:22 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • Hwy 49 N at MM 23 at 8 a.m., Citation for Speeding
  • Hwy 49 N at MM 23 at Speeding/Improper passing in no passing zone
  • 903 South GA Tech Parkway at 2:29 p.m., Information for officer
  • 154 Jenkins Rd. at 3:31 p.m., Neighbor Dispute
  • Hwy 280 West at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church at 3:56 p.m., Accident Report
  • 106 Arcadian St. at 4:03 p.m., Civil Matter
  • 148 Canty Dr. at 4:12 p.m., Alarm Activation
  • 107 Santa Rosa Dr. Lot 57 at 4:12 p.m., 911 Hangup
  • 986 Upper River Rd. at 5:32 p.m., 911 Hangup
  • Hwy 19 South at 6:55 p.m., Traffic Stop/Seat Belt Violation/Child or youth restraint not used properly
  • Hwy 30 at 7:17 p.m., Traffic Stop/Warning issued for hands free device
  • 128 Foxworth Dr. at 7:45 p.m., Suspicious Person
  • 129 Ron Circle at 10:50 p.m., 911 Hangup
  • Dudley St. at W. Forsyth St. at 11 p.m., Traffic Stop/Warning issued for tag/tint cover
  • 119 South Lee St. at Americus Police Department at 3:15 a.m., Assist Another Agency
  • 632 Hwy 280 E. at 3:36 a.m., Animal Complaint

More Local News

Development Authority Meeting Discussed Storm-Damaged Generator and New DCA Representative

Phoebe Sumter Medical Center to host hiring event on Tuesday, August 29

Area Beat Report August 11 through 14, 2023

School Board Recognizes Central Baptist Volunteers and TSG Resolute Internship Program

Print Article
  • Jimmy Carter historical coverage