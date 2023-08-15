Area Beat Report Monday, August 14, 2023
Published 1:20 pm Tuesday, August 15, 2023
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Dodson, Kenyatta Renee (Fine Paid), 30, Probation Violation
- Holt, Tierra Monshay (Bonded Out), 27, Affray (Fighthing)/Reckless Conduct
- Jones, Edmond Leon (In Jail), 36, Simple Battery – Family Violence
- Simmons, Jorrey James (In Jail), 25, Criminal Trespass
- Walker, Shantae Danielle (Bonded Out), 26, Affray (Fighting)
- Williams, Kynijal Lee (In Jail), 18, Purchase, Possession, Manufacture, distribution or selling Marijuana/Possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a felony/Conspiracy to commit a felony
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
8/14
- 226 Roy Circle at 2:27 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 129 Stonewall Dr. at 4:22 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
- Hwy 49 N at MM 23 at 8 a.m., Citation for Speeding
- Hwy 49 N at MM 23 at Speeding/Improper passing in no passing zone
- 903 South GA Tech Parkway at 2:29 p.m., Information for officer
- 154 Jenkins Rd. at 3:31 p.m., Neighbor Dispute
- Hwy 280 West at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church at 3:56 p.m., Accident Report
- 106 Arcadian St. at 4:03 p.m., Civil Matter
- 148 Canty Dr. at 4:12 p.m., Alarm Activation
- 107 Santa Rosa Dr. Lot 57 at 4:12 p.m., 911 Hangup
- 986 Upper River Rd. at 5:32 p.m., 911 Hangup
- Hwy 19 South at 6:55 p.m., Traffic Stop/Seat Belt Violation/Child or youth restraint not used properly
- Hwy 30 at 7:17 p.m., Traffic Stop/Warning issued for hands free device
- 128 Foxworth Dr. at 7:45 p.m., Suspicious Person
- 129 Ron Circle at 10:50 p.m., 911 Hangup
- Dudley St. at W. Forsyth St. at 11 p.m., Traffic Stop/Warning issued for tag/tint cover
- 119 South Lee St. at Americus Police Department at 3:15 a.m., Assist Another Agency
- 632 Hwy 280 E. at 3:36 a.m., Animal Complaint