Now hiring! GSW broadcast positions available Published 2:40 pm Tuesday, August 15, 2023

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – The Surge Sports Network is hiring Georgia Southwestern State University students for home game broadcasts in 2023-24! The Georgia Southwestern Department of Athletics streams all Hurricane home games for men’s and women’s soccer, men’s and women’s basketball, baseball and softball on its YouTube channel, GSWAthletics, in addition to a simulcast on the Peach Belt Conference’s online hub at pbcsportsnetwork.com.

There are several different opportunities for students to find their niche in the industry or to have fun being a part of the home gameday experience. Positions include: video camera operations, play-by-play commentator, public address announcer, graphic production and social media assistant, broadcast director or even the opportunity to perform in costume as the GSW mascot SURGE! All positions are paid. Interested students should email gswsid@gmail.com.