SGTC Jets Booster Club to host ninth annual Sparky Reeves Classic Golf Tournament Published 12:27 pm Tuesday, August 15, 2023

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – The South Georgia Technical College Jets Booster Club will be hosting the 9th annual Sparky Reeves Classic Golf Tournament on Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at the Griffin Bell Golf and Conference Center in Americus, GA. Everyone is encouraged to participate and all proceeds will go to the South Georgia Technical College Jets Booster Club to support the Jets and Lady Jets athletics.

This is the first year that the tournament will be held in memory of former SGTC President Sparky Reeves, who passed away at his home on August 2, 2023. He believed in South Georgia Technical College and the Jets and Lady Jets and wanted to ensure that the tournament would continue even if he would not be able to play.

The first tournament was held in 2015 and was planned to honor retiring President Sparky Reeves. He had been a driving force behind the success of the nationally recognized intercollegiate Jets and Lady Jets basketball program during his 11-year tenure as President of the prestigious two-year institution. The tournament was named in his honor in recognition of his leadership and support of athletics at South Georgia Technical College. This year it will be held in his memory.

The tournament is a three-person scramble. Cost is $100 per person or $300 per team. There are also $100-hole sponsor opportunities. If individuals would like to place a team in the tournament and be a hole sponsor, the cost is $375.00.

Teams will be treated to lunch at noon and there will be a shotgun start at 1 p.m. Teams can also purchase an additional package for $50, which includes mulligans (two per player), ball toss (one per player), and string (10 ft. per team). Prizes will be awarded to the top three teams and for the two longest drives, and two closest to the pins.

Entry is limited to the first 40 teams. Registration fee includes lunch, greens, and cart fees. For more information contact SGTC Athletic Director Jason Carpenter at jason.carpenter@southgatech.edu or Terri Battle at tbattle@southgatech.edu or 229-931-2719.

Make checks payable to the SGTC Booster Club, Attn. Terri Battle, 900 South Georgia Tech Parkway, Americus, GA 31709.