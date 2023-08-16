Fred Lamar Paul

In 1970, he moved to Rome, GA. with his family. He helped in the construction of many power plants in GA, TN, and AL and was a member of the Plumbers & Steamfitters Local 766 of Rome (local 72 of Atlanta). He also served in the Army National Guard for 13 years, and the Army Reserves for 21 years. He and Barbara moved to Waynesboro, GA in 1984 where he contributed to the construction of Plant Vogtle nuclear power plant. They began raising their grandson, Michael Paul (who has Prader-Willi Syndrome), when he was only six months old. Lamar was later employed by The Georgia Power Company at Plant Vogtle for 11 years prior to his retirement in 1996, when they returned to the hometown they loved, Rome, GA.

Both Lamar and Barbara were devoted to Michael’s care and were advocates for the Prader-Willi Syndrome Association. Lamar served as a Board Member for the Prader-Willi Association of GA for many years. He was a man of deep faith and was devoted to God and his church. He was a member of the men’s Faith Sunday School Class and served as a Trustee at Shorter Avenue Baptist Church for more than 20 years. He served as a role model for his family and community. He thoroughly enjoyed providing minor repairs and maintenance at the church, as well as for many neighbors, family, and friends. He enjoyed reading, watching Atlanta Braves baseball, and taking his grandson fishing.

He is survived by daughter Lynn Paul Owen of Chipley, FL; son Raymond L. Paul of Rome, GA; son Wayne E. Paul and wife Audrey Breadon Paul of Rosharon, TX; daughter Karen Paul Salmond and husband George R. Salmond of Roswell, GA; 14 grandchildren: Kristie Paul Cook, Amy Owen Rudd, Kyle Owen, Michael Paul, Tim, Chris, Ben, and Nicholas Paul, Rachel Paul Kalameja, Emily, Leslie, and Mackenzie Salmond, Jessica Gattenby-Butler, and Austin Gattenby; 11 great grandchildren: Wesley Rudd, Kyleigh Owen, John Thomas Cook, Willa Cook, Amiah Gattenby, Matthew, Lake, Genevieve, Jeremy, Annabelle and Leonardo Paul.

The family held a visitation for family and friends in Rome, GA on Sunday, August 13th at Shorter Avenue Baptist Church, 1410 Shorter Avenue NW, Rome, GA 30165. Pastor Jeremy Albright presided over the services. His burial / interment for family and close friends will be this weekend, Saturday, August 19th, at 2 p.m. Lebanon Cemetery in Plains, GA.

Parnick Jennings Good Shepherd Funeral Home in Rome, GA is entrusted with the arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made in his memory to DIGS, Inc., P.O. Box 1053, Rome, GA 30162-1053, or to Shorter Avenue Baptist Church, 1410 Shorter Avenue, Rome, GA 30165.