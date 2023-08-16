Fred Lamar Paul
Published 2:48 pm Wednesday, August 16, 2023
Fred Lamar Paul, 87, of Rome, GA, entered eternal rest on Friday, August 4, 2023. “Lamar” was born to the late Joseph Robert Paul and Virgie Mae Coggins Paul in Plains, Georgia, on January 25, 1936. He was preceded in death by siblings Robert Ferrell Paul and Mary Helen Paul Everett.
Lamar graduated from Plains High School in 1954. He was also preceded in death by his beloved wife of 57 years, Barbara Ann Sewell Paul, a graduate of Plains High School (1955). After graduation, he worked for the Sumter County Board of Education and Georgia Southwestern College as a Maintenance Technician, as well as helping his father in all aspects of home construction. They had 5 children during their first 8 years of marriage.
Both Lamar and Barbara were devoted to Michael’s care and were advocates for the Prader-Willi Syndrome Association. Lamar served as a Board Member for the Prader-Willi Association of GA for many years. He was a man of deep faith and was devoted to God and his church. He was a member of the men’s Faith Sunday School Class and served as a Trustee at Shorter Avenue Baptist Church for more than 20 years. He served as a role model for his family and community. He thoroughly enjoyed providing minor repairs and maintenance at the church, as well as for many neighbors, family, and friends. He enjoyed reading, watching Atlanta Braves baseball, and taking his grandson fishing.
He is survived by daughter Lynn Paul Owen of Chipley, FL; son Raymond L. Paul of Rome, GA; son Wayne E. Paul and wife Audrey Breadon Paul of Rosharon, TX; daughter Karen Paul Salmond and husband George R. Salmond of Roswell, GA; 14 grandchildren: Kristie Paul Cook, Amy Owen Rudd, Kyle Owen, Michael Paul, Tim, Chris, Ben, and Nicholas Paul, Rachel Paul Kalameja, Emily, Leslie, and Mackenzie Salmond, Jessica Gattenby-Butler, and Austin Gattenby; 11 great grandchildren: Wesley Rudd, Kyleigh Owen, John Thomas Cook, Willa Cook, Amiah Gattenby, Matthew, Lake, Genevieve, Jeremy, Annabelle and Leonardo Paul.
The family held a visitation for family and friends in Rome, GA on Sunday, August 13th at Shorter Avenue Baptist Church, 1410 Shorter Avenue NW, Rome, GA 30165. Pastor Jeremy Albright presided over the services. His burial / interment for family and close friends will be this weekend, Saturday, August 19th, at 2 p.m. Lebanon Cemetery in Plains, GA.
Parnick Jennings Good Shepherd Funeral Home in Rome, GA is entrusted with the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made in his memory to DIGS, Inc., P.O. Box 1053, Rome, GA 30162-1053, or to Shorter Avenue Baptist Church, 1410 Shorter Avenue, Rome, GA 30165.