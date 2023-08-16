Tom Jones named SGTC Information System Administrator Published 4:07 pm Wednesday, August 16, 2023

By Su Ann Bird

AMERICUS – South Georgia Technical College President Dr. John Watford announced that Tom Jones of Ellaville has been named as the SGTC Information System Administrator. Jones will report to SGTC Chief Information Technology Officer Gary Prince and SGTC Vice President of Administrative Services Lea Coe. The new appointment is effective immediately.

Jones has been working full-time with South Georgia Technical College since 2002 as the Technical Support Specialist. He worked as a Data Processor for Bankers Bank for four years prior to coming to South Georgia Technical College and he also worked as a production specialist for Lockheed Martin for three years.

Gary Prince had served as the Information System Administrator prior to being named Chief Information Officer for Technology at SGTC in February. Jones was named recently to fill the vacant SGTC Information System Administrator position.

As the Information System Administrator at SGTC, Jones will be responsible for planning, organizing, and directing the overall administration of the computer network and communications system as well as manage LAN servers, network, and communication equipment. He will also maintain the Data Center infrastructure to ensure high availability of services, administer the email system and recommend policies and procedures and implements system for college employees and students. He will also administer telecommunications for all campuses, to include ordering of lines, changes, and adoption of new technologies. Joes will administer the college network, establish proper levels of security and access to shared network resources and security, in addition to other duties as assigned.

Jones has a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from Auburn University with emphasis in Operations Management.