Sumter County Softball Team sweeps doubleheader with Monroe Published 9:52 pm Thursday, August 17, 2023

AMERICUS – The Sumter County High School Girls’ Softball Team (SCHS) took advantage of numerous errors, wild pitches and passed balls and swept a double header with the Monroe Tornadoes by the scores of 18-3 and 19-6 on Thursday, August 17 at the Sumter County High School softball complex.

In Game 1 of the doubleheader, the Panthers were trailing 2-0 in the bottom of the first inning, but they scored 11 runs on three hits and took advantage of numerous walks and hit batsmen. That 11-run inning effectively tilted the momentum toward the Panthers for the rest of the game, as they would later score seven more runs over the next two innings to secure their 18-3 victory.

Christine Battle and Isis Snipes each led the Panthers’ offense by going 2 for 3 at the plate and SCHS got hits from Kierra Wilkerson, Tadisha Aldridge and Tralisha Williams.

Tadisha Aldridge got the start in the circle for the Panthers and gave up three runs on two hits with six walks and one strikeout.

Game 2 went pretty much the same as Game 1, with the Panthers scoring 13 runs over the first two innings, mostly by taking advantage of errors, wild pitches and passed balls. In fact, SCHS only had three hits the entire game, while the Tornadoes had eight. Madison Shelton, Kierra Wilkerson and Candace Pits got the Panthers’ three hits.

Shelton got the start in the circle for SCHS in Game 2. She gave up six runs on eight hits, walked four and struck out 10 in four innings of work.

The Panthers (2-1) will try to continue their winning ways when they travel down to Nashville, GA to take on Berrien High School in their first region game on Tuesday, August 22 at 5 p.m.