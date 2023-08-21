Georgia Street Rod Association presents donation to SGTC High Performance Engines and Motorsports program Published 10:12 pm Monday, August 21, 2023

By Su Ann Bird

AMERICUS – The Georgia Street Rod Association (GSRA), a statewide association of automotive enthusiasts, businesses and organizations dedicated to education, safety, and awareness, presented the South Georgia Technical College Foundation with a donation for the SGTC High Performance Engines/Motorsports program recently.

Mickey White, President of GSRA, made the donation presentation to SGTC President Dr. John Watford, SGTC High Performance Engines/Motorsports Instructor Kevin Beaver, and SGTC Foundation Executive Director and VP for Institutional Advancement Su Ann Bird recently.

The Georgia Street Rod Association has been actively supporting SGTC since 2007. The GSRA endowed a scholarship for the SGTC High Performance Engines/Motorsports in 2007 and 15 students from that program have received the GSRA Association scholarships.

The Georgia Street Rod Association was formed in 1976 to promote safety and awareness to the automotive hobby in Georgia. They hold yearly safety clinics and inspections throughout Georgia on hundreds of vehicles to help make the road a safer place. For more information about GSRA visit gsra.com. Membership is open to all automotive enthusiasts. Membership is $25 per year.

“On behalf of South Georgia Technical College and the South Georgia Technical College Foundation, I would like to thank the Georgia Street Rod Association for partnering with us and providing scholarship opportunities for students passionate about a career in the automotive industry,” said SGTC President Watford. “We also appreciate this latest donation that will allow the High-Performance Motorsports Program to have additional funds to purchase specific tools and equipment for students to utilize in that program.”

South Georgia Technical College is currently celebrating its 75th anniversary. As one of the oldest technical colleges in the state, SGTC has helped thousands of students celebrate success through its workforce education designed to place students in high demand careers.

“When people think about technical education, many times they use the term ‘hands-on education,’” said South Georgia Technical College President Dr. John Watford. “I think of technical education as the opportunity to train individuals to use their minds to direct their hands to make a great living doing what they love.”

