GSW’s fifth annual Day of Giving scheduled for Thursday, September 21 Published 9:53 pm Monday, August 21, 2023

By Chelsea Collins

AMERICUS – Georgia Southwestern State University (GSW) will host its fifth annual Day of Giving on Thursday, September 21.

GSW’s Day of Giving is a yearly challenge to raise funds and support for the University. This year, the goals are to reach at least 400 individual donors and receive a gift from all 50 states, ultimately “turning the map gold.”

“Each year, many of GSW’s contributors from all over the country circle this day on their calendars and we are incredibly grateful for every single donor,” said Stephen Snyder, assistant vice president for Advancement. “We anticipate more participation than ever for the 2023 Day of Giving.”

The University will focus on raising money for six specific funds supporting the areas of scholarships, the Southwestern Annual Fund, General Athletics, the Griffin Bell Conference Center, and the President Jimmy Carter Leadership Program. Donors can also make financial contributions to any fund of their choice.

Since the inaugural Day of Giving in 2019, GSW has increased contributions more than 425 percent from $19,000 in year one to $100,000 each of the last two years.

Donations can be made on Sept. 21 using GSW’s new online fundraising platform, Give Campus, at gsw.edu/DayOfGiving. Gifts can also be dropped off at the Newman Alumni Center on GSW’s campus, or mailed ahead of time to the GSW Foundation. Checks should be made out to the GSW Foundation and mailed to P.O. Box 926, Americus, GA 31709.

Donors who make a gift of $200 or more will receive an exclusive watercolor collage print by local artist Natalie Bradley featuring GSW buildings and landmarks.

In addition to monetary gifts, those wanting to support GSW on the Day of Giving can dine at one of the participating local restaurants who will generously donate a portion of their sales during certain hours back to the Day of Giving. Thank you to Chick-fil-A Americus, Carter’s Fried Chicken, Sweet Georgia Bakery & Café, Monroe’s Hotdogs, Wolf Creek Plantation (downtown location), 2 Duke’s BBQ, Pat’s Place, Gyro City Mediterranean Grill, Little Brother’s Bistro, The Sheppard House, La Hacienda, The 1800, Roman Oven Pizzeria, The Fish House, Floyd’s Pub, Rosemary & Thyme, The Alley and Booger Bottom for participating. Gas N Go is also donating a portion of proceeds from pumps seven and eight at their location on Tripp St. and E. Lamar St.