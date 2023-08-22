Area Beat Report August 21, 2023
Published 2:35 pm Tuesday, August 22, 2023
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Brown, Trayvious Rashed (In Jail), 22, Theft By Taking – Felony
- Leverette, Jaylen Tyreik (In Jail), 23, Bond Revoked
- Riley, Kamrean Lamon (In Jail), 25, Back for Court, Trafficking Meth/Possession of Ecstacy with intent to distribute/Possession of Cocaine with intent to distribute/Possession of Marijuana less than an ounce/Possession of drug related object
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
8/21
- 137 Indian Rd. at 2:49 a.m., Alarm Activation
- 546 Flintside Dr. at 3:44 a.m., Suspicious Person
- 1161 Hwy 49 N at 7:21 a.m., Traffic Stop/Speeding
- Fresh Start at 9:13 a.m., Battery/Fight at the school
- 738 Hwy 118 at 9:43 a.m., Criminal Trespass
- 110 GA Hwy 280 West at Gas N Go at 9:55 a.m., Suspicious Person
- 2124 US Hwy 280 West at Sumter Retirement Village at 10:26 a.m., Civil Matter
- Sumter County High School at 2:11 p.m., Fight
- 3508 Hwy 19 South at 2:51 p.m., Assist Motorist
- Sumter County Courthouse at 3:45 p.m., Lost or Stolen Tag
- 516 Tallent Store Rd. at 3:54 p.m., Mental Subject
- 315 Lower Five Point Rd. at 7:03 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 105 South Village Dr. at 7:14 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 1726 East Lamar St. at Arizmendi Racing at 9:19 p.m., Vehicle Theft
- 116 Dogwood Dr. at 10:16 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- Hwy 19 South at McLittle Bridge Rd. at 1:33 a.m., Traffic Accident
- 789 Mask Rd. at New Life Holiness Church at 3:44 a.m., Alarm Activation