Long ball the difference in Wildcats’ win over Bleckley County Published 8:51 pm Wednesday, August 23, 2023

ELLAVILLE – It was the long ball that made the difference in the Schley County Wildcats’ 5-4 victory over Bleckley County Wednesday night, August 23, at Wildcat Park. Destiny LeCroy belted a two-run homer in the first to give SCHS a 2-0 lead and Reece Bell gave the Wildcats the lead for good when she homered in the bottom of the fourth.

In addition to the good work at the plate by LeCroy and Bell, Lilly Walker went 2 for 2 with a run scored and both Lizzie Barineau and Brenna Jacobs each notched a hit in the contest.

Barineau also turned in a solid performance in the circle for the Wildcats. She gave up four runs on eight hits, walked three and struck out one in seven innings of work.

The Wildcats (3-3) will try to build on this success when they host Macon County in a double header on Thursday, August 24. Game 1 is scheduled to start at 4 p.m., followed by Game 2 at 6 p.m.