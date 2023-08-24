McRee’s walk-off infield hit wins it for Raiders against Brookwood Published 7:56 pm Thursday, August 24, 2023

AMERICUS – With a runner at third base and nobody out in the bottom of the eighth inning, Southland Academy left fielder Sarah Kate McRee’s bunt single drove home Landry Hart from third and ended the Raiders four-game losing streak, as they defeated the Brookwood Warriors in come-from-behind fashion by the score of 6-5 on Thursday, August 24, at the Southland Academy softball complex.

“I’m really proud of the fight they had,” SAR Head Coach Blaze Hargrove said. “They fought back. We were down 4-0 after one and Riley (McRee) really did a good job of throwing strikes and the defense made some plays for her and then Camile (Cochran) came in in the extra inning and she pitched really good for us. It was good to see that success from those young girls and see that they have some fight in them. It’s good to get back into the win column. We’ve got some tough games coming up next week, so it was good to get that feeling and hopefully we can continue it next week against Windsor and Terrell.”

The score was tied at 5-5 going into the bottom of the eighth. Landry Hart was placed at second base per the international tiebreaker rule. This gave the Raiders a golden opportunity to win it in walk-off fashion, which they did. Gracie Usher reached with a bunt single and Hart was able to advance to third base on the play. This set the stage for McRee, who also executed a bunt single that allowed Hart to score the winning run from third.

The Raiders trailed 4-0 early in the first inning, as the Warriors scored four runs on five hits and took advantage of two walks.

However, SAR responded with two runs on three hits in the bottom of the second inning. The big hit of the inning came off the bat of Camile Cochran, who hit a two-run double to right field.

The Raiders added another run in the bottom of the fourth when Cochran grounded into a fielder’s choice, scoring Alyssa Godwin from third. At this point, SAR only trailed 4-3.

However, the Warriors responded with another run in the top of the fifth inning. With two outs, Camile Yarbrough singled to centerfield and Kendall Moore reached on an error that allowed Rylee Hollifield to score.

Nevertheless, The Raiders responded again in the bottom of sixth. With one out, Godwin singled to left field and Adler Rae Owens reached on an error that allowed Godwin to advance to third. Godwin was then able to score on a wild pitch and Owens was able to score on another wild pitch. Just like that, the game was tied at 5-5.

Neither team could score in the seventh inning, but it set the stage for McRee’s walk-off single in the eighth.

McRee led the offense for the Raiders by going 2 for 4 at the plate, including the walk-off single.

McRee’s sister, Riley McRee, came up big for the Raiders in the circle. In six innings of work, she gave up a run on five hits with a walk and two strikeouts. Camile Cochran would later come on in relief and gave up no runs or hits with one strikeout.

The Raiders (4-7) will travel up to Macon on Tuesday, August 29, to take on Windsor Academy. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. Then on Thursday, August 31, the Raiders will host Terrell Academy at 4 p.m.