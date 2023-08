CANDIDATES QUALFYING FOR CITY ELECTION FOR THE NOVEMBER 7, 2023 GENERAL ELECTION Published 8:47 am Sunday, August 27, 2023

AMERICUS, CITY OF

Daryl Dowdell- (Incumbent)-District No. 6-Qualified-August 21-Monday

Nelson T. Brown-(Incumbent)-District No. 2-Qualified-August 22-Tuesday

Terence J. Clemons-(Candidate)-District No. 1-Qualified-August 22-Tuesday



Qualifying Close-Wednesday-August 23, 2023-4:30 P.M.



ANDERSONVILLE, CITY OF

George McGrother-(Candidate)-Mayor-Qualified-August 21-Tuesday

Brandon Gross-(Candidate)-Mayor-Qualified-August 22-Tuesday

Chris Hobbs-(Incumbent)-Post No. 2-Qualified-August 23-Wednesday

Chris Wooden-(Incumbent)-Post No. 4-Qualified-August 23-Wednesday



Qualifying Close-Wednesday-August 23, 2023-4:30 P.M.



DESOTO, CITY OF

Jake Reese-(Incumbent)-Council Person-Qualified-August 21-Monday

James Cutts-(Incumbent)-Mayor-Qualified-August 22-Tuesday

Otis Franklin-(Incumbent)-Council Person-Qualified-August 22-Tuesday



Qualifying Close-Wednesday-August 23, 2023-4:30 P.M.



LESLIE, CITY OF



Wendy Clark- (Candidate)-Council Person-Qualified-August 24-Thursday

Russel Clark-(Candidate)-Council Person-Qualified-August 24-Thursday

Kenneth Herndon-(Candidate)-Council Person-Qualified-August 24-Thursday

Matthew Daniel-(Incumbent)-Mayor-Qualified-August 25-Friday

Corey Capone-(Candidate)-Mayor-Qualified-August 25 Friday

Jessica Childers-(Candidate)-Council Person-Qualified-August 25-Friday

Clint Ledger-(Incumbent)-Council Person-Qualified-August 25-Friday



Qualifying Close-AUGUST 25-FRIDAY-4:30 P.M.



PLAINS, CITY OF

Ms. A.B. Jackson-(Incumbent)-Councilor Post 3-Qualified-August 21

Ms. Kim Fuller-(Incumbent)-Councilor Post 4-Qualified-August 22

Wade Medlock-(Incumbent)-Councilor Post 5-Qualified-August 23



Qualifying Close-Wednesday-August 23, 2023-4:30 P.M.