Lady Raiders take advantage of walks in win over Terrell Academy Published 6:28 pm Thursday, August 31, 2023

AMERICUS – The Southland Academy Lady Raiders (SAR) took advantage of six walks over the first inning of play and it led to seven runs scored. That explosion of runs would later lead to a 9-1 victory for SAR over Terrell Academy (TA) on Thursday, August 31, at the Southland Academy softball complex.

“I thought we did a really good job of battling. We had some really good long at bats,” SAR Head Coach Blaze Hargrove said. “We had a couple of girls get down 0-2 in the count and found a way to still draw a walk. It shows you that we had a really good approach at the plate. Defensively, we did a really good job today. Riley (McRee) threw strikes for us and we made plays. I couldn’t be more proud of that side of the ball today.” Hargrove went on to say that as far as hitting, his club hit some balls hard later in the game, but right at people. “It was a really good win for us,” Hargrove said. “Any time you can get a solid win in this region, it’s a good one.”

In the bottom of the first inning, the Lady Raiders scored seven runs on two hits and they took advantage of six walks and two hit batsmen. They were able to set the tone for the rest of the game and held the Lady Eagles to just one run.

SAR starting pitcher Riley McRee had a strong outing in the circle. McRee gave up a run on five hits, walked one batter and struck out another.

Offensively, the Lady Raiders were led by Ila Johnson and Avery Ledger. Johnson went 2 for 2 at the plate with two RBIs and two runs scored and Ledger went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and a run scored.

In total, the Lady Raiders scored nine runs on seven hits with no errors, while the Lady Eagles scored a run on five hits with no errors.

The Lady Raiders (5-7) will try to earn their second straight GIAA Region 3-AAA victory when they travel down to Chula, GA on Tuesday, September 5, to play Tiftarea Academy. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m.