Hurricanes soccer falls to Alabama-Huntsville in season opener Published 2:17 pm Monday, September 4, 2023

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – The Georgia Southwestern State University men’s soccer team opened the 2023 season losing to the University of Alabama Huntsville 2-1 on Sunday afternoon.

Neither team was able to gain the advantage over the other in the first half and the half ended with the score tied at 0-0.

After 75 minutes of play, the first goal was scored by the Chargers. Then seven minutes later, the Chargers scored the second goal, which gave them a 2-0 lead with eight minutes remaining in the game.

GSW fought until literally the last minute of the game when Lucas Bedleg scored the Hurricanes only goal with 12 seconds to spare but there was not enough time to mount a comeback.

GSW will begin a two-game road trip, as they face off against Shorter University for only the second time in school history.